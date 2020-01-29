It is hard to believe, but farmers in central South Dakota are thinking about next spring, even though last year’s harvest is not far in the past.
There are a lot of decisions to be made, planning to be done and equipment to be repaired before we ever see a tractor on the road in the spring, or before a seed ever hits the ground.
What new equipment will I need to purchase? What nutrients does my soil need? What is my fertilizer strategy? What insects and weeds will I need to worry about? How will I market my crops? Should I diversify? — These are all going through farmers’ minds and notes between now and then.
But one of the most important decisions a farmer will make is what seed to plant. There are different companies, different brands, different maturity ratings (how long it takes from the time the seed is planted to when it’s ready to harvest), and a long list of features and benefits for each one.
Dan Haberling, a CHS key agronomy apecialist, offers a few tips for making seed selections.
“It is human nature to remember our last pain, so a lot of farmers will have the tendency to switch to earlier maturing hybrids to avoid the problems they faced during their most recent harvest,” said Haberling.
Last year there was a shorter growing season with cooler temperatures. This caused seeds to not reach physiological maturity, often referred to as black layer, before plants began to freeze. As a result, a lot of crops didn’t have time to grow fully to harvest.
“Even though we had an unnatural ending to the season, farmers shouldn’t make overly drastic changes to their maturities in hopes of maximizing yield,” said Haberling. “Farmers are better off dropping maturities by a small rate to minimize risk. For example, if a farmer normally plants a 95-day maturity-rating hybrid and drops down to a 92-day hybrid, they will be better off in the case of a normal season because they won’t give up a lot of yield compared to those making drastic changes.”
Reducing risk through diversity also goes far beyond considering different maturity ranges during seed selection. Selecting seeds with genetic variation also provides strong benefits to crop yield.
“It’s critical to place a product where it best fits and not put all your eggs in one basket. Some products work very well on really high producing ground and others can handle stresses under poor soil conditions,” said Haberling. “Knowing the characteristics of a specific field and reviewing multi-year data can help farmers make the best seed selections to minimize risk and maximize yields.”
Most farmers are ready to put the difficulties of this year’s growing season behind them, and they have a lot to think about when planning for next year. Local co-operatives, agriculture retailers and agronomists like Dan Haberling are great resources to help do that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.