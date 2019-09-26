Hundreds of Pierre-area residents joined the Heart Walk on Saturday, Sept. 21, to raise funds to fight heart disease and stroke. The annual event, held at Hyde Stadium, is a non-competitive one-mile and three-mile walk and fundraiser to support the mission of the American Heart Association in South Dakota.
Heart Walk participants also joined in on the Heart Festival, which included educational activities, healthy snacks as well as a Kids Zone with fun activities for the children.
“Physical activity is anything that makes you move your body and burn calories,” said Chrissy Meyer, communications director with the American Heart Association. “The simplest, positive change you can make to effectively improve your heart health is to start walking. It’s enjoyable, free, easy, social and great exercise. A walking program is flexible and boasts high success rates because people can stick with it. It’s easy for walking to become a regular and satisfying part of life.”
How many years has this event been held in Pierre?
“This is the 27th annual Central South Dakota Heart Walk,” said Meyer.
Has it been a growing event?
The Heart Walk is an established event led by dedicated volunteers and sponsors. While dollars raised and number of participants may vary year-to-year, throughout the event’s 27-year history it has remained a signature event in the Pierre community.
Since it is free and open to the public, how are funds raised?
It is free to participate, but donations are welcome. Many walkers and teams raise money before the walk. Funds are also raised through the generous support of our sponsors and participating companies..
Are there any other sponsors?
The Central South Dakota community is incredibly generous in their support of the Heart Walk. We have several top level sponsors, including Avera Health, BankWest, Sanford, KELO and Midco, but we also have dozens of event day and route sponsors. Pierre Mayor, Steve Harding, was on hand to greet the audience, Jay Mickelson sang the National Anthem and Kristin Jerome lead a warm-up. We recognized Ellen Lee as our Healthy for Good Lifestyle Change award recipient. This year’s honorees included Mike Leidholt, Judy Weldin, Herman Kindle, Donald Manger, Rob Loe, and Royce Loesch. American Medical Response included a CPR demonstration and had an ambulance on display.
