Cabrini Arendt with poster
Cabrini Arendt, part of the volunteer Central South Dakota Heart Walk Committee, has helped to plan this year’s Heart Walk. A fundraiser for the American Heart Association, the walk begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with a celebration for honorees expected at 10:30 a.m.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

When Cabrini Arendt began participating in the Central South Dakota Heart Walk, she was drawn primarily to the prospect of walking with other people. Later, her passion for the cause behind the walk began to simmer.

“Many years ago, a girlfriend and I attempted to start a walking club here in town,” Arendt said. “She wanted to join, and so we joined together. We did it because we were enthusiastic walkers, and this seemed like something right along our line.”

