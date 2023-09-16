When Cabrini Arendt began participating in the Central South Dakota Heart Walk, she was drawn primarily to the prospect of walking with other people. Later, her passion for the cause behind the walk began to simmer.
“Many years ago, a girlfriend and I attempted to start a walking club here in town,” Arendt said. “She wanted to join, and so we joined together. We did it because we were enthusiastic walkers, and this seemed like something right along our line.”
Now, Arendt volunteers as a member of the Central South Dakota Heart Walk Committee, a service she has performed for about a dozen years. She will be among those organizing the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with a ceremony honoring area residents expected at 10:30 a.m. The walk is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
Robin Albers, development director for the American Heart Association for western and central South Dakota, works with a local volunteer committee to organize the Central South Dakota Heart Walk each year. She underlined the importance of recognizing people in the community. This year, the honorees include Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson, Dawnita Forell, Tom Farnsworth, Darin Anderson and Sarah Deters-Simpson.
“We honor them at the walk,” Albers said. “We share their stories and have them come up to the front. The reason we do that is that heart disease impacts so many people, and this personalizes it. Sometimes people don’t realize that they know many people who have been impacted by heart disease and stroke because it isn’t always obvious.”
Albers said the walk, after beginning at Hyde Stadium, will move around the Capitol Building and then to Hilger’s Gulch before coming back to the stadium. The route is about 2 miles, but she said people can come back at any point they choose.
Participants can register online or on site the morning of the walk, Albers said. Registration is free, and donations are accepted online and at the walk itself.
This year’s walk is the 31st annual Central South Dakota Heart Walk, and it was Pierre that hosted the state’s first Heart Walk, Albers said. She described the atmosphere as largely celebratory, but she added that it also offers space to remember people who have passed.
“There are certainly some reflective moments at times,” she said. “There are occasions when we honor those who have been lost too soon.”
For Arendt, the determination she feels for combating heart disease grew after she began participating in the walk.
“Since then, my husband has suffered heart disease,” she said. “He’s had stents and more recently bypass surgery. So that fuels my passion.”
Arendt said her husband is now doing well, and she credits health practices that have advanced over the years — practices, she explained, made possible by the sorts of research the American Heart Association has funded.
Literature from the American Heart Association notes that funds raised from the Central South Dakota Heart Walk “go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health access across South Dakota.” It also states that “cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans.”
Chrissy Meyer, communications director for the American Heart Association for South Dakota, stressed the Association’s research role.
“The American Heart Association has for nearly 100 years been one of the largest funders of cardiovascular research outside of the federal government,” she said.
At the same time, Meyer noted that the walk provides an occasion for people to move and to exercise — appropriate actions in an activity devoted to cardiovascular health.
“We like to call the Heart Walk our mission in motion,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to highlight the fact that physical activity is a key part of a heart-healthy lifestyle.”
Heart Walks take place in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Pierre, and they make up the largest fundraisers for the American Heart Association in South Dakota, Meyer said.
Meyer said participants can set up fundraising pages online, and she noted incentives for various fundraising amounts.
Arendt highlighted the importance of sponsorships and other contributions from local businesses. She also mentioned a variety of activities the Heart Walk Committee is organizing at the event, including a raffle featuring a hand-made quilt from Debbie Jensen. She said a light lunch — again thanks to area donations — will be available when participants return to Hyde Stadium.
She also welcomed people interested in joining the committee to reach out to members at the Heart Walk or through the website.
Arendt noted, too, a message she noticed repeatedly in the stories written for the walk by the people slated to be honored.
“Don’t ignore the signs,” she said, when it comes to potential heart disease.
People who are interested in registering for the Heart Walk online, or who would like additional information, can visit http://www.westcentralsdheartwalk.org/.
