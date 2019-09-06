Put your heart first – join the Central South Dakota American Heart Association Heart Walk to save lives in South Dakota. Heart Walk participants take healthy steps to stomp out heart disease and stroke
Hundreds of South Dakotans are expected to join the Heart Walk on September 21 to raise funds to fight heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death in the world.
The annual event begins at 10 a.m. at Hyde Stadium.
The non-competitive, 3-mile walk includes teams of employees from local companies, along with friends and family members of all ages. The event not only raises funds, but also educates attendees about the benefits of physical activity, including walking. The Heart Walk is a free event and is open to the public.
Physical activity is anything that makes you move your body and burn calories. The simplest, positive change you can make to effectively improve your heart health is to start walking. It's enjoyable, free, easy, social and great exercise. A walking program is flexible and boasts high success rates because people can stick with it. It's easy for walking to become a regular and satisfying part of life.
The American Heart Association will be recognizing individuals who have made positive changes to improve their quality of life and health with the Healthy For Good Lifestyle Award program. Nominations are now open for this honor. Achievements can include positive changes in one or more heart healthy areas, including diet, physical activity and overall wellness. Recognition is given based on criteria evaluating the significance of the change that was achieved; any obstacles that were surpassed in achieving the goal; and the power that positive lifestyle change had not only on the individual achieving it but also those around him/her (i.e. family, friends, co-workers, community).
The American Heart Association also will be recognizing and honoring six Central SD individuals and their families who have been affected by heart disease and stroke. 2019 Heart Walk Honorees are Herman Kindle, survivor; Royce Loesch, honoree; Judy Weldin, survivor; Donald “Donny” Manger, honoree; Mike Leidholt, survivor; and Rob Loe, honoree.
The annual success of the Central South Dakota Heart Walk is due in part to presenting sponsors Avera Heart Hospital and Avera Health. The Heart Walk is also sponsored locally by BankWest, Sanford Health, KELO TV, and Midco.
For information on participating in the Heart Walk, visit www.WestCentralSDHeartWalk.org.
