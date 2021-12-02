Behind every artist is at least one person who inspired them to persevere through the struggles that the fine arts impose. For Xzaylin Henderson of T.F. Riggs High School, that person is Rodd Bauck, Riggs' choral instructor.
"He just kept on getting me and getting me, and I was like, 'Might as well try it one year,'" Henderson told the Capital Journal. Of being awarded for his prowess in the arts, Henderson wanted to thank everyone who helped him through his path.
Henderson, who was named Riggs' Fine Arts Student of the Week in late September, was one of 20 students honored from Riggs, Stanley County High School, Lyman High School and Sully Buttes High School during the Capital Journal's First Annual Fine Arts Awards at the Ramkota Pierre on Thursday night. For a vocal recital, he sang "The Vagabond" with a piano accompanist.
"It really fits my range," Henderson said.
Alexis Moran of Riggs gave a piano recital prior to Henderson that received a similar wave of applause that echoed around the room and out into the Ramkota lobby. A gathered crowd of about 200 conversed quietly over sausages and hamburgers prior to Moran and Henderson's recitals and a speech from a special guest near and dear to the central South Dakota arts community -- Doug Mortenson. But more than anything, the night was about the students, who put countless hours into their craft in the years leading up to Thursday's ceremony.
"It's really nice to be appreciated," Hope Smedley of Stanley County said. "You know, I've put in years and years of effort and it's hard to put into words, really. It was great being here."
A friend got Smedley into choir before moving away a year later. Despite the loss of the friend, Smedley stuck with it.
"I stayed because of the teachers, I stayed because of the people in the choir," Smedley said.
Marco Wise Spirit of Stanley County said he didn't expect to win an award for something he does every day, and has since he was six years old -- drawing.
"I grabbed a magazine, and it was like of a guy, and I just started drawing, try to copy it by looking at it," Wise Spirit said. "You just practice every day, and the more you do it, the more you get better at it is what I say to myself."
In the night's keynote address, T.F. Riggs graduate and Screen Actors Guild member Doug Mortenson regaled the audience with tales of his journey through acting, from a stage-fright incident in his youth to an appearance in a 1976 Hayes community theater production to his extra roles in films such as "Independence Day" and "That Thing You Do!"
"If you asked a group of people to tell you what art is, you wouldn't get the same answer twice," Mortenson said. "Art is simply creative expression. It's something we all do everyday. And that creative expression is both singing, it's dancing, it's the written word, it's the spoken word, it's making people laugh. We take this to our jobs everyday, we bring it home to our children everyday, it's something we do without even thinking about it."
Mortenson encouraged the gathered crowd to take their creative expression out into the world around them and use it as a gift to improve the lives of others.
"Ladies and gentlemen, grandparents, parents, teachers and students, friends, neighbors, every day we have the opportunity to do something creative, to express ourselves creatively, to do something that refreshes other," Mortenson said. "Because that's what art does, that's what art is. It refreshes. So I'd like to congratulate all the students tonight that are going to get awards. Please keep doing what you're doing because you refresh others."
Mortenson told the Capital Journal that he tried to get as much humor as possible into his speech while still maintaining a grip on the audience.
"That's always a tricky thing. Even in my stand-up comedy," Mortenson said. "Sometimes you plug into an audience and sometimes you don't. But I enjoyed it, and I think I had everybody's attention, which is what you want when you're giving a speech."
Mortenson said he was grateful to be able to honor the region's art students in the same way that the Capital Journal recognized area athletes with its previous Best of Preps event in May.
"I'm glad I got to do it when you've got the art students getting recognized the way they are, because back in my day we didn't even recognize, really, the athletes," Mortenson said. "I mean, everybody knew who the star athletes were but nobody really recognized them. And it's nice to see kids like that who put so much time in after school."
