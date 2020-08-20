The 75th annual Central States Fair in Rapid City has seen more than usual adjustments required along the way, but the August 21-29 event is ready for a grandstand time.
“We are fortunate to have so much talent in our region and are grateful to be able to feature them on stage.” said Ron Jeffries, general manager of the Central States Fair. “It may not be fair-as-usual, but for those who choose to attend we guarantee they will have a great time.”
Supercross Races and the Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby will again open the fair Friday and Saturday night. Tuesday, August 25 will introduce Octane Addictions, a motorcycle freestyle show featuring some of the best motorcycle jumpers in the nation; and will include nearly 100 backflips in a single show.
Sunday will feature ZZ-3, the baddest ZZ Top tribute band in the land. Their faithful recreations of ZZ classics from every era of the band's existence, convincing costumes and spot-on stage show set them apart from other tribute acts. Joining them will be Sean Curtis, and closing the night will be The Johnny Holm Band.
Monday night brings Long Run, a talented group of Colorado-based musicians dedicated to the faithful music of America's most iconic band, The Eagles. The party will continue with Brandon Jones with his new release Black Hills Backroads, and closing the show will be Dirty Word featuring “The Voice” finalist Kat Perkins. “This lineup of tribute bands and regional artists will bring the most hits from the 70’s, 80’s and today, both rock and country, to the stage” said Jeffries. “We’re Rockin’ the Arena.”
Rodeo takes over the Fairgrounds mid-week with PRCA Range Days Rodeo on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. And the highlight of the week is Thursday, August 27, with the return of the Xtreme Broncs Finals, featuring the top 24 bronc riders in the world.
Individual Tickets for all events are available online or at the Fair office.
- Saturday, Aug 22 - Mt. States Ford Demo Derby
- Sunday, Aug 23 - Rockin’ the Arena
- Monday, Aug 24 - Rockin’ the Arena
- Tuesday, Aug 25 - Octane Addictions
- Wednesday, Aug 26 - PRCA Range Days Rodeo
- Thursday, Aug 27 - Xtreme Broncs Finals
- Friday, Aug 28 - PRCA Range Days Rodeo
- Saturday, Aug 29 - PRCA Range Days Rodeo
