Among Native leaders across the country expressing relief at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act is Ryman LeBeau, Chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

The court ruled in a 7-2 vote on Thursday to affirm the law, enacted in 1978 to help prevent the separation of Native children from their families and communities. As reported by the Associated Press, the law faced challenges contending, among other things, that it is based on race. Native leaders have asserted that the law, instead, is based on national identity, or on the sovereignty of Native nations.

