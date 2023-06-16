Among Native leaders across the country expressing relief at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act is Ryman LeBeau, Chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
The court ruled in a 7-2 vote on Thursday to affirm the law, enacted in 1978 to help prevent the separation of Native children from their families and communities. As reported by the Associated Press, the law faced challenges contending, among other things, that it is based on race. Native leaders have asserted that the law, instead, is based on national identity, or on the sovereignty of Native nations.
“The consequences would have been detrimental for our Native children” if the ruling had gone a different way, LeBeau said in a telephone interview on Friday, a day after the ruling. “Children are the most sacred (people) among our tribe, and they deserve to be protected.”
LeBeau emphasized vigorously how important it is for children in the community to understand that they are Native American and Lakota.
“That’s everything to us,” he said. “You take that away, that’s like genocide to us. We’d be losing ourselves, who we are. Yesterday’s ruling was great for all our people, and most important for our children."
He stressed the importance of Lakota values, culture, language and spirituality – and he contemplated his own family.
“My grandmother Marcella LeBeau had this saying, ‘Be who you are, because if you’re not, who are you?’,” he recounted. “She would say that to community members, and to our family members. To me it means, ‘Be Lakota, be yourself.’”
LeBeau said he’s seen instances in which the law has helped children stay with their Native families or return later to their families – including their extended families.
“If it’s not the mom or dad, it’s the auntie or uncle or grandma,” he said. “A lot of times it’s been the grandma who has to step up and be the mom.”
The strong role of the extended family, LeBeau said, reaches deeply into Native American life.
“That’s in our culture,” he said. “It’s in our tradition with our extended family, our tiospaye. A long time ago there were no foster children because there was always the extended family, the tiospaye, that would care for the child.”
LeBeau said he was heartened by the strong 7-2 majority in the U.S. Supreme Court decision.
“That’s a very big majority that decided that this law is very important,” he said.
He said the case helped to affirm the sovereignty of Native communities as it upheld the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes Indian tribes. While LeBeau lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling, he also – along with other Native leaders – contended that state legislation was needed for additional protection.
He said, too, that the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe was taking action to help children close to home.
“We’re looking at purchasing at Simply Smiles, an Indian foster care village set up on the (Cheyenne River Indian) Reservation,” he said, noting that the facility has paused its work.
“We’re looking at purchasing the buildings and continuing that work,” he said. “That’s one way we could help bring kids home and help them live in Indian families.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.