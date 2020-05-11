The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging our community to establish a baseline for serving our customers and visitors by giving out free tools as an easy guide.
Information changes regularly and the chamber wants to encourage businesses to be safe and, most importantly, stay up to date with changing recommendations.
“Consistency is important to communicate. As all area businesses participate and show they are part of a business community conscientious of health and safety, consumer and employee confidence will increase across Pierre and Fort Pierre,” said Jamie Seiner, CEO of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses are encouraged to take the Be Clean. Be Healthy. Be Safe. pledge to protect their staff and community. Businesses who accept the pledge will be added to the Pierre area chamber’s business listing on the COVID-19 Toolkit found on their website, www.pierre.org.
In addition, they will receive a free digital toolkit which includes the Road to Recovery Playbook and signage to display their commitment.
Be Clean. Be Healthy. Be Safe. Pledge:
1. We have a COVID-19 plan and all staff are properly trained.
2. We will stay home and get tested when we are sick.
3. We will sanitize any high-traffic areas between each customer
4. We will sanitize our hands between each customer
5. We will wear PPE to protect those we serve.
6. Our facility is set up to meet social distancing guidelines
“When our community is ready to start opening itself to visitors, we will be able to boast about our community-wide efforts regarding health and safety,” said Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, Tia Kafka. “Hesitancy is expected to remain high into the future, and cohesive efforts like this are going to be important to stand out when other states and communities are promoting their destination. The business list will help us market our area tourism partners as establishments pledging to protect their patrons.”
The pledge and the Road to Recovery Playbook are located in the COVID-19 Toolkit on the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.pierre.org. Questions regarding these resources can be directed to the chamber by phone at 605-224-7361 or by email at
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is an active membership organization that has served the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities since origination as the Pierre Citizens Union in 1881. The chamber promotes prosperity, growth, and our way of life in the lower Oahe region.
