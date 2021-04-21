PIERRE — After a successful first year, girls’ wrestling in South Dakota is going through some changes. Those changes were approved Tuesday by the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The April board meeting is traditionally the time when the SDHSAA board approves the first reading of rule changes offered by the athletic directors of member high schools. The second reading will be held at the board’s June meeting.
The board approved girls’ wrestling weight classes that included 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 142, 154, 170, 190 and 285 pounds.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said at the state meet each weight classification would be limited to one wrestler per school. In the first year of competition, schools were allowed multiple wrestlers in each weight class.
A girls’ state championship event, similar to the one organized for boys, was approved by the board. With 150 girls participating in the first season and 90 wrestling at the state meet, schools asked for a more formalized championship format.
The format of the boys’ wrestling tournament will change with the Thursday and Friday sessions for the team competition and Saturday set aside for the duals tournament.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said giving the duals tournament its own day would enhance the level of competition.
The size of the state championship field in Class A golf will be cut with a change that allows 50% rather than 60% of players to enter the tournament.
“Our field size has been troublesome,” Krogstrand said, noting that it can take teams six hours to complete the tournament. “This will make a dynamic change in how that tournament flows.”
A similar effort was approved to cut the field size in Class AA golf as well where golfers must now meet season averages in order to compete in the state tournament. The season average for boys is 94 and the season average for girls is 107.
That change should serve to cut down what has been a 114-player field which causes a round of golf to last more than six hours.
While considering rule changes in golf, the board discussed comments made earlier in the meeting by Jared Vasquez, activities director at Rapid City Stevens. Vasquez asked if any consideration was given to implementing a golf course difficulty formula that could be considered when golfers are qualifying for the state tournament.
“Some are really tough and some aren’t,” Vasquez said of the state’s golf courses.
Krogstrand said a course formula wasn’t in the works because the difficulty of a course is often determined by weather and tee and pin placement. Any site can be made more difficult, Krogstrand said, if an effort is made to “trick up a course.”
In volleyball, a rule change will allow AA schools to play up to three matches against Class A and Class B opponents without a deduction of seed points.
“The level of competition has gotten pretty darn good in A and B,” said SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch.
All of the proposed rule changes can be found on the association’s website at SDHSAA.com.
