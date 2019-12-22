1. Duck hunting start dates. At its December meeting, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has proposed to change the start date of the Low Plains Middle and Low Plains North duck hunting zones. The proposed change would modify the start date of these two zones from the last Saturday of September to the Saturday closest to September 24. The change would give hunters an earlier start to the season in some years to take advantage of local breeding ducks.
The commission also proposed to decrease the daily limit of scaup from 3 to 1. This proposed change came from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The commission proposed no changes to the early fall goose season.
2. No changes to several waterfowl seasons. The GF&P Commission made no changes from 2019 to several waterfowl seasons. Finalized waterfowl seasons are:
Early fall Canada Goose season is Sept. 5-30 for Unit 1 only, with a daily limit of 8 Canada geese and a possession limit of 24.
Unit 1: Oct. 1 to Dec. 20, 2020 (daily limit 8).
Unit 2: Nov. 2 of 2020 to Feb. 14 of 2021 (4).
Unit 3: Jan. 9-17 of 2021 (4).
Light Goose season. Sept 26, 2020 to Jan 8, 2021 (limit 50).
White-Fronted Goose season. Sept. 26 to Dec. 8, 2020 (3). Total possession limit is three times the daily limit.
3. Limited swan licenses. The Commission proposed to reduce the number of available resident tundra swan hunting licenses from 1,425 to 1,100 and nonresident licenses from 250 to 200. This reduction was adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
4. Young Waterfowl season. The commission also proposed to have the 2020 Youth Waterfowl Season to be held Sept. 12-13. The move would fall in line with the federal framework that allows the season to begin the Saturday 14 days prior to the closest to September 24.
5. Catfish sizes. The SD GF&P Commission has modified a proposal to establish a length limit on flathead catfish. The proposal would allow for one flathead catfish over 28 inches per day on inland waters. The original proposal included all waters in the state, including border waters, and originated from the public petition process.
6. Turkey rifles. The Commission continues to debate the use of rifles to hunt turkeys on private land during the West River spring turkey season.
