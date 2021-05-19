The Sully Buttes Chargers competed in the Central South Dakota Conference Meet at the Sully Buttes Track Complex in Onida on Saturday. Competition was held in both the middle and high school ranks.
All four Sully Buttes teams placed fourth in their respective team standings. The Chargers girls varsity placed fourth with a team score of 73, while the middle school girls placed fourth with a team score of 47. The Chargers boys varsity placed fourth with a team score of 86, while the middle school boys placed fourth with a score of 74. Mobridge-Pollock took home the team title in all but the high school girls ranks. That portion of the competition was won by Potter County.
Individually, the Chargers were led by freshman Stevie Wittler and sophomore Lydia Hill. Wittler placed first in the girls 100 and 300 meter hurdles, while Hill placed first in the girls shot put and discus throw. Junior Jesse Schall placed first in the boys discus throw. The team of Teghan Westphal, Lucas Arcoren, Gavin Barber and Trever Marshall placed first in the middle school boys 4x200 meter relay.
The Chargers are next scheduled to see action in the Region 2B Track and Field Meet in Gettysburg on Thursday.
