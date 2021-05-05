The Stanley County Buffaloes, Sully Buttes Chargers and Lyman Raiders all competed in the Miller Invitational at Bob Schroeder Field in Miller on Tuesday.
As a team, the Chargers led all local girls teams with a third place finish with 74 team points. The Raiders placed eighth with 54 team points, while the Buffs placed 11th with 16 team points. Chamberlain took home the girls title after finishing with 122 team points.
On the boys side, the Buffs led all local teams by placing third with 71 team points. The Chargers placed seventh with 51 team points, while the Raiders placed eighth with 47 team points. Chamberlain once again took home the title, with the boys team finishing with 105 team points.
Individually, five local athletes and one relay team placed first in events. Stanley County senior Nathan Cook placed first in the boys discus throw, while junior Evan Nordstrom placed first in the boys 100 meter dash. Lyman freshman Skylar Volmer placed first in the girls triple jump. Sully Buttes freshman Stevie Wittler placed first in the girls 100 and 300 hurdles, while sophomore Lydia Hill placed first in the girls shot put and discus. The Stanley County relay team of Andruw Fredericksen, Trey Frost, Nathan Cook and Evan Nordstrom placed first in the boys 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay. For full local results, go to capjournal.com.
The Chargers are next scheduled to compete in the Jimmy Rearick/Warbird Invitational in Miller on Friday. Action starts at noon. The Raiders are scheduled to compete in the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. MT. The Buffs will compete in the Capitol City Qualifier at Hollister Field in Pierre on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at noon.
