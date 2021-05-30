The Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers track teams competed in the Class B State Track and Field Meet at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City this past weekend.
In the team standings, the Sully Buttes girls tied for 21st place with 11 points, while the Raiders tied for 27th place with nine points. Colman-Egan took home the Class B girls title with 116 points, while Dell Rapids St. Mary placed second with 66 points.
On the boys side, the Raiders tied for 33rd place with five team points. The Chargers tied for 39th place with three points. Hanson took home the Class B boys title with 79 points, while Viborg-Hurley came in second place with 78 team points.
The Chargers were led by sophomore Lydia Hill, who placed fourth in the girls discus throw. Freshman Stevie Wittler placed seventh in the girls 100 meter hurdles, and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles. Junior Jesse Schall placed sixth in the boys discus throw.
The Raiders were led by junior TJ Moran, who placed fourth in the discus throw. Freshman Skyler Volmer tied for fourth place in the girls high jump.
Sully Buttes graduates seven seniors from this year’s team, while Lyman graduates two seniors. Sully Buttes track seniors are Zach Farries, Blaine Hill, Teagan Jost, Sedric Perkins, Garrett Petersen, Jill Hofer and Gracie Olivier. Lyman seniors are Alyssa Jones and Allison McManus.
