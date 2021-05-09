Calleigh Chicoine

Sully Buttes sophomore Calleigh Chicoine, seen here in action at the Charger Invite in Onida, was a part of a sprint medley team that placed fourth at the Jimmy Rearick/Warbird Invitational in Miller on Friday.

 LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers and Stanley County’s Cormac Duffy competed in the Jimmy Rearick/Warbird Invitational in Miller on Friday. A total of 11 girls teams and 12 boys teams were represented in the meet.

As a team, the Chargers girls placed sixth with 60 team points, while the Chargers boys placed fourth with 74 team points. Stanley County placed 12th in the boys standings with 18 team points. Wolsey-Wessington placed first in the girls standings with 173 team points, while Hitchcock-Tulare placed first in the boys standings with 86 team points.

Freshman Stevie Wittler led the Chargers by placing first in the girls 100 meter hurdles, while sophomore Lydia Hill placed first in the girls discus throw. The team of Wittler, sophomore Courtnie Weinheimer, senior Jill Hofer and sophomore Allyson Wittler placed first in the girls 4x100 meter relay. On the boys side, junior Griffin Petersen placed first in the 800 meter dash, while junior Jesse Schall placed first in the discus throw. Duffy, who was the lone Stanley County athlete competing in the track meet, placed first in the boys triple jump.

Both the Chargers and Buffs will have athletes competing in the Capitol City Qualifier at Hollister Field in Pierre on Tuesday. Other teams competing include Aberdeen Central, Huron, White River and Pierre T.F. Riggs. Action is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.

