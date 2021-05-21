_MG_2037_edited.jpg

Sully Buttes freshman Stevie Wittler, seen here in action during the 100 meter dash at the Capitol City Qualifier, placed first in the 100 meter hurdles at the Region 2B Meet in Gettysburg on Thursday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Sully Buttes Chargers track and field team competed alongside nine other teams at the Region 2B Track and Field Meet in Gettysburg on Thursday.

As a team, the Chargers girls placed sixth out of ten teams after finishing with a team score of 65. The Chargers boys placed fifth with a score of 71. Potter County took home the girls title with a team score of 158.5, while Ipswich won the boys title with a score of 213.5.

Individually, the Chargers were led by freshman Stevie Wittler, who placed first in the girls 100 meter hurdles. Sophomore Lydia Hill placed first in the girls shot put, while sophomore Allyson Wittler placed first in the girls discus throw. Junior Jesse Schall rounded out the Chargers winners by placing first in the boys shot put.

The Chargers will next see action at the Class B State Track and Field Meet at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City on May 28-29.

