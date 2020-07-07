A Rapid City man is facing charges in a traffic crash in which the car he was driving west of Winner on July 4 hit and killed a man walking on the highway, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
It happened at 2:11 a.m., on Saturday, July 4, about 13 miles west of Winner on U.S. Highway 18.
Cleveland Kills In Sight Jr., 38, was driving east on the two-lane blacktop in a 2018 Mazda3 sedan when he hit Kenneth Beard, 41, who was walking on the roadway, according to a news release Tuesday from Mangan.
Beard, whose address is not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mangan.
Kills In Sight Jr. and his passenger, Angel Fast Horse, 42, of Mission, South Dakota, were not injured. Whether they were wearing seat belts remains under investigation.
Charges are pending against Kills In Sight Jr., Mangan said.
The Highway Patrol investigation is continuing and the information released is preliminary, Mangan said.
Winner is about 90 miles south-southeast of Pierre.
