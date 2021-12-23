Three of the leading community assistance organizations in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area experienced positive and negative changes in donations since before the coronavirus pandemic began, but they generally remain optimistic.
The Pierre Area Referral Services, the Capital Area United Way and Feeding South Dakota are experiencing shifts in donations — ups and downs. And the changes seemed to be more notable during the Christmas season.
“At this point, compared to last year at this time, we are down on the donations in the kettles,” PARS Executive Director Corwin Jones said. “Giving has not been as strong as it has been.”
But Jones said he didn’t want to knock anybody and their giving. He said it’s just a different number than last year, and he felt the community donates what it can.
“We were in a pandemic last year, and people wanted to give,” Jones said. “Now there may be other things to give to as well. It’s just the way things are.”
Another change is the volunteer bellringer timing. Jones said the collection time was spread out over two months this year compared to limiting it to December last year. He added that might account for people remembering more bell ringers last year.
“This last November, we had 15 different ringers, and we had two groups — the Kiwanis and the Pierre and Fort Pierre Exchange Club,” Jones said. “On top of these, we had an additional 12 who rang in just December. We had the South Dakota Board of Retailers, T.F. Riggs Student Council and several families. We had a group from Resurrection Lutheran Church. And we had a group — the Problem Solving Court — who had different members in November and December, and some of these have been ringing on their own.”
And the daily giving has seen ups and downs. Jones said there are some days where he doesn’t pick up a kettle and others where he’ll have eight to gather.
“It’s down from last year,” he said. “It all depends on the amount of donations. We haven’t had the large donations by individuals. It’s been folding money and change. We had a check of $2,000 put in last year, and we haven’t had anything like that this year. We are down about $6,000 from last year.”
One more significant donation caught Jones’ attention. It illustrated the timing oddity — one bellringer said someone gave a $50 donation right there when they were depositing at a bank.
Pierre resident and central operation manager at Feeding South Dakota Andrew Walz said the community was very supportive during the Christmas season.
“With that, there’s still the need,” he said, adding that giving has shifted, requiring more local donations. “With the recent national supply-chain shortages, having the local support is essential. There are national chain donations that just are not available, or the cost of getting the donations to South Dakota is more.”
Jones agreed that the pandemic caused national-local shifts.
“Because of the pandemic and people not traveling as much, there was much more emphasis on doing things locally last year,” he said. “I went to the Capital Area United Way partners meeting, and it was mentioned that for partner agencies in Pierre and Fort Pierre that volunteerism in large groups was down this year. Maybe that’s something felt throughout the community — these large groups were not as prevalent this year.”
Oddly, the pandemic could have also opened people’s eyes to others’ needs.
“I think so — but I don’t have a direct comparison easily on hand — that this year’s local Christmas donations are probably slightly greater than in 2019,” Walz said. “Because of the greater visibility of the need, it provided a greater awareness and a greater level of support. The increased visibility since COVID has increased donations, whether donating food or money or their time. I think the need has increased since COVID, and it will be a need well after the holiday season.”
Capital Area Executive Director Chris Maxwell said they’ve seen community members step up and support their campaigns this year. He added that the support helped put the organization’s campaigns in a good place compared to last year’s.
“In all campaigns, there are ebbs and flows,” Maxwell said. “We are seeing some contributions coming in higher this year, which is great, and we are attributing some of those to a prosperous investment year. We have seen some contributions go down as well, which we think could be residual concern about COVID and what that means in the coming year. Luckily, the increases and decreases have managed to balance themselves out thus far in our campaign. We believe with the final push, we will be very close to our goal of $555,001 and hopefully exceed it in early 2022.”
Expanding the calendar time for donations may have shifted things for the Salvation Army bell ringers, but a longer calendar period is not something new to the program.
“Salvation Army’s fiscal year ends in September, so what is raised, including through the kettles, goes through then,” Jones said. “We could still get a large response. We will have to wait and see. Of course, any donations to PARS or to the Salvation Army can be made at any time throughout the year.”
Capital Area is more accustomed to longer campaigns, and Maxwell said the group was in full swing since their kick-off event at the Trappers game in July.
“Through our Be The GOAT campaign, we have seen tremendous support from our donors through their contributions,” he said. “Just as an example, this year, our campaign co-chairs, Jackie and Lonnie Heier, dedicated a fundraising period on behalf of the Pierre Dairy Queen to help kick off our fundraising efforts. Similarly, we have had several businesses step up to help be the greatest of all time to fill the needs of our local communities.”
Still, the holiday season makes a difference, and Maxwell said it was “incredible” seeing the community come together after a year like last year and support what’s important to Pierre and Fort Pierre.
“The holiday season does provide an opportunity for people to give and support the needs in our local areas,” he said. “We truly hope to keep building our momentum with the Capital Area United Way and the impact and differences we are able to make through our fundraising efforts to support our partner agencies.”
Walz said that, locally, some organizations and businesses had great success in providing food in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area — and a greater need.
“I think in general all our distribution points, and in Pierre, we have seen an increase of individuals seeking assistance,” he said. “The continued need during the Christmas season is going forward — our program continues year-round, serving the people in need. Directly they can always donate food or money or can donate their time. Sign up for shifts of packaging, or in helping with the distribution to other communities.”
The outlook by all three organizations is good, and Walz said all three are connected with the same goal to help anyone in need.
“I always see it optimistically,” Jones said. “When we need extra, this community is great in stepping up. I am not pessimistic about this community pitching in when they are asked. Again, I want to reiterate that everything is welcome. A dollar or even a quarter is still awesome. Whatever is in the kettle is from someone’s heart. It comes back to the idea of giving — giving is a gift from you when you want to give it.”
