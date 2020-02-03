An estimated 5 percent of the population donates blood to meet 100% of the patient blood needs.
“Misconceptions are a big reason why more people don’t donate blood, but new donors are always in high demand,” said Travis Dressler, donor recruitment manager for Vitalant blood services. “It’s surprising to hear the reasons why many people think they can’t donate, and most often it’s due to outdated or misunderstood information.”
“We encourage anyone who thinks they can’t donate blood to give us a call and find out more. With every donation, we can save up to three lives. Think of the impact we can have if more people were willing and able to give.” said Dressler.
While much more goes in to qualifying a donor to safely give blood, there are many common instances when people assume they can’t give blood. But, these are not disqualifying instances. Some of these include taking medication including blood pressure, cholesterol, or anti-depressants; traveling outside the U.S.; getting a tattoo or piercing; or having a history of cancer. Potential donors are encouraged to call Vitalant at 877-25-VITAL for more information.
To save time, donors can now complete their Fast Track Health History Questionnaire online the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org/health or via the Vitalant mobile app. To donate blood, volunteers must be at least 16 years old (16 and 17 year old donors need a minor donor permit which is available at the blood drive or online) and be in good health.
February blood drive is this area include:
- Feb. 17-18 - Gettysburg Community Drive, at the Grace Bible Church fellowship hall. The organizers are Kim Goebel at 605-765-2436 and Ginger Hekrdle at 605-769-1316. Hours for the 17th are from noon to 6 p.m. On the 18th, the hours are 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Feb. 18 - Avera St. Mary's Hospital Drive, at the ground south commons area in Pierre. The organizer is Jerrie Gosch at 605-224-3139. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Feb. 19 - Pierre SD Engineers Society Drive, at the Capital Lake Visitor Center in Pierre. The coordinator is Pat Wellner at 605-222-7447. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - Pierre Riggs High School Drive, at the small gymnasium. The organizer is Kate Olson. Hours are 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
