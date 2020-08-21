A quick and easy way to get comfort food on your dinner table is this recipe for Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken. Add some green beans and mashed cauliflower for a well-rounded meal for your family.
Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken
Nonstick cooking spray
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/2 cup flour
4 tablespoons butter
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 cup green onions, sliced
Heat oven to 375° F. Prepare baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Cut each chicken breast in half. Place flour in resealable bag. Place chicken in resealable bag with flour; toss to coat.
In large skillet, melt butter. Add chicken to skillet; brown all sides. Transfer chicken from skillet to 11-by-7-inch baking dish.
In skillet, saute sliced mushrooms in remaining butter until softened. Add chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then cook 5 minutes. Spoon over chicken.
Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and green onions. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
