The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe was getting a lot of calls Tuesday after issuing a news release saying they were discussing setting up toll booths on state and federal highways on their reservation, Remi Bald Eagle acknowledged.
He’s in charge of intergovernmental affairs for the tribe and sent out the news Tuesday that the tribe was discussing whether charging people to drive across the large reservation would raise funds to help fix the broken roads.
He said the tribe has about 20,000 enrolled members, about half of them living on the large reservation that borders the west bank of the Missouri River and reaches within about 40 miles to the northwest of Fort Pierre.
“This is unprecedented,” Bald Eagle told the Capital Journal. “Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier has traveled extensively to other reservations, such as the Navajo nation, the Crow nation and places like that. And (highway toll booths) is not something that we have run into as of yet.”
But Frazier and other tribal council members and executive members met on Monday, Feb. 11, to talk about doing a study on the feasibility of the idea, Bald Eagle said.
The tribe sees it as an emergency situation, Bald Eagle said. Flooding last year due to abnormally high precipitation, especially from the Moreau River which come in from the Black Hills area, crossing the reservation to empty into the Missouri’s Lake Oahe, wrecked a lot of roads and other infrastructure, he said.
“There are still at least two roads closed and multiple detours,” he said. “But we are expecting flooding again this year.” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ river management office in Omaha has said the soils across the region are so saturated, it’s looks bad, Bald Eagle said. “We are expecting it to cause the same amount of havoc.”
U.S. Highway 212 crosses the reservation east to west, from Forest City west to tribal headquarters in Eagle Butte and on to Faith, with is just to the west of the reservation’s western boundary. State Highway 63 goes north, from Hayes, to Eagle Butte, then is seen along the northern edge of the reservation through Isabel and Timber Lake.
It appears it will take eight toll booths to cover the entry points to the reservation, he said.
Not many details have been decided yet, such as if non-tribal members and tribal members will be treated differently at the toll booths, Bald Eagle said.
“But we don’t think that tribal membership or status will play a factor in that determination.”
In the news release, Chairman Frazier said: “We need to take such action because of federal neglect in the infrastructure property they have initiated. I have been all over Indian country and realize that the federal government is not interested in helping anyone so we have to do it ourselves.”
There are no tolled roads in South Dakota to give an idea what sort of revenue might be involved, Bald Eagle said.
There are toll booths in Nebraska, including one on a bridge across the Missouri River just south of Omaha.
Anne Clark was working in one of two toll booths on Tuesday, collecting a buck from each driver and saying “thank you,” each time, as she also talked to the Capital Journal.
The bridge on Highway 370 hooks Nebraska to Iowa just south of Omaha, just east of Offutt Air Force Base.
The Bellevue Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Bridge was built in 1950. The basic toll is $1 for cars, vans, pickup trucks; with 50 cents for extra axles; RVs are $2; bigger vehicles such as semi-tractor trucks pay $1 per axle. Motorcycles and bicycles pay 50 cents.
In 2014, a new toll-free bridge opened not far south, cutting traffic across the Bellevue bridge, Clark said.
In 2014, the Bellevue Bridge collected $1.5 million in tolls on 65,711 trucks and 1.28 million cars.
By 2018, those figures had been cut in half: $731,750 collected from 31,251 trucks and 633,419 cars, the Omaha World Herald reported last year.
The toll booths are open 24/7 on the bridge and she’s worked there eight years, Clark said.
The money goes to a bridge commission for maintaining it, Clark said.
On Tuesday, between customers, Clark told the Capital Journal that it had been a busy year, thanks to the same issue sparking interest in toll booths upstream at the Cheyenne River reservation: flooding.
“When the flooding happened last year, it was backed up, really busy, because Highway 34 south of us (with the new bridge) was closed because of flooding,” Clark said.
