Cheyenne River Youth Project
Cheyenne River Youth Project

In collaboration with Generations Indigenous Ways and with support from the National Institutes of Health, the Cheyenne River Youth Project was able to take five youth ages 14-16 to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation for Lakota Winter Camp last month. The camp took place on Feb. 17-19 in Yellow Bear Canyon southeast of Kyle, South Dakota.

This is the third installment in CRYP’s new seasonal camping program, which allows Lakota youth to strengthen the connections they have with traditional culture and the natural environment. Last year, Cheyenne River teens attended Spring Camp in April and Summer Camp in August.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments