Cheyenne River Youth Project Native Food Sovereignty program
Cheyenne River Youth Project

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — Although the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation has been dealing with late-season blizzards and cold temperatures, the staff and youth participants at the Cheyenne River Youth Project are not letting that slow them down. Native Food Sovereignty spring programming at the nonprofit organization is well under way.

At the heart of CRYP’s Native Food Sovereignty initiative is the 2.5-acre, pesticide-free Winyan Toka Win (Leading Lady) Garden, which serves as a living classroom as well as a source of fresh, nutritious produce. Although it’s still too early for planting, CRYP is preparing for this year’s growing season by launching the 2023 Garden Club and the spring 2023 cohort of Native Food Sovereignty interns.

