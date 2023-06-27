The 9th annual RedCan invitational graffiti jam is approaching, and CRYP staff and volunteers are preparing to welcome artists, performers and guests to the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation for four days of art, culture and connection. The first and only event of its kind in Indian Country, the award-winning RedCan event is scheduled for July 5-8 and is free and open to the public.
This year’s featured artists are East, Cyfi, Hoka, Biafra, Wundr, 179, Lawst, Lucious, Rezmo, TamiJoy, Yukue, and Desi Mundo. During the four painting days, each artist will work closely with a CRYP Lakota Art Fellow or teen intern, giving the community’s young people valuable opportunities to learn new skills, practice new techniques, and connect with Native and non-Native artists from around the country.
The action begins on July 5-6, when the 12 artists will be painting large-scale murals at select sites across the city of Eagle Butte — transformative public art that will bring Lakota stories, language and values to life. While the featured artists paint in the community, volunteers from Ursuline College and the University of Missouri-St. Louis will be offering youth activities at Dairy Queen, 24325 U.S. Hwy 212, and at the apartment complex on Main Street between H and G streets, where last year’s “Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ” RedCan mural is located.
On Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, all the action will be centered in the Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park. In addition to the mural painting and youth art activities, the schedule in the art park also includes traditional Lakota dancing, hoop dancing classes, games, and refreshments.
CRYP will close each of these painting days with a free community meal and special live performances. The Wake Singers, an Olgala Lakota rock band comprising cousins Douglas, Michael and Reed Two Bulls, will take the Waniyetu Wowapi stage on Friday.
Cheyenne River Lakota and Crow Creek Dakota rap artist, producer and sound designer Bazille will perform Saturday evening. Afterward, CRYP will welcome renowned Mvskoke Creek/Seneca hoop dancers The Sampson Brothers for the final performance of RedCan 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.