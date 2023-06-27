The 9th annual RedCan invitational graffiti jam is approaching, and CRYP staff and volunteers are preparing to welcome artists, performers and guests to the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation for four days of art, culture and connection. The first and only event of its kind in Indian Country, the award-winning RedCan event is scheduled for July 5-8 and is free and open to the public.

This year’s featured artists are East, Cyfi, Hoka, Biafra, Wundr, 179, Lawst, Lucious, Rezmo, TamiJoy, Yukue, and Desi Mundo. During the four painting days, each artist will work closely with a CRYP Lakota Art Fellow or teen intern, giving the community’s young people valuable opportunities to learn new skills, practice new techniques, and connect with Native and non-Native artists from around the country.

