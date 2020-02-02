Noel Chicoine, a Republican, is joining the House race to represent District 24 in the state Legislature.
Why are you involved in any kind of politics?
I’ve always been interested in the different sides of political issues, and a career in problem solving and prevention — the best short term and long term solutions. I can use that experience to work through problems and opportunities.
What is your background in business and prior public service?
I partnered in a medical practice from 1985, until joining Sanford Health in 2007; many years as a consulting physician with Hughes County Family Planning Clinic; and over 20 years as a board member of Oahe Inc. I have served on the boards of the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care, the DakotaCare Medical Review, and the High Plains Wildlife Association (currently president).
Why are you running for this position?
I have been interested in the public political process for a long time, but have been unable to devote the time necessary to that end due to our medical practice. I wish to continue being an advocate for my patients, their families and their neighbors, as their legislator. As I near retirement from full time medical practice, I will have the time to devote to this.
What qualifications do you bring?
I do not have any political experience, but I am a rapid learner, and will ask for advice & opinions. I bring a scientific and mathematical mindset. I like to look at all angles, and find the best solution — what has worked and has not worked for the short and long term, for my constituents. I have strong Christian and pro-life principles. I come from a farm/ranch background. I’ve learned the value of hard work, honesty and treating people with integrity. I understand accounting, business, insurance, and taxes. My advisor, my wife, Teresa, has been a state employee for over 36 years and brings that experience into the relationship.
What are your specific issues?
•Bring more business / employment, so families stay. More higher paying jobs.
•Support agricultural community; find new uses for products.
•Encourage residents & nonresidents to enjoy our state.
•Improve tax base to fund education.
•Streamline medical care, and reconsider expanding Medicaid. Graduate the Medicaid and welfare system so workers don’t worry about increased employment leading to cut offs.
•The high incarceration rate — many for non-violent crimes and drug use — costs millions. Explore ways to assist addicts to return to production employment and lives.
•De-stigmatize mental illness; improve access to professionals.
•Look at the high cost of higher education — tuition and housing, food, ancillary costs, student debt.•
•Conservation, wildlife, and recreational opportunities draw new residents, also affects tourism and overall economy. Assist Game, Fish, and Parks in managing one of our greatest assets.
What does your family think about you running?
My wife and friends have been very supportive of me. Teresa has been at my side as we have tried to learn the intricacies of what it takes to run a campaign. She will be one of my best counsels. My patients and co-workers have all encouraged me and congratulated me on attempting to gain this position.
What do you believe is your strongest aspect?
I look at things from many angles, and research them. I also look at how one action may affect other seemingly unrelated areas of government. I am familiar with budget and accounting principles, and will to listen to all sides of an argument. I know that, since I cannot function without a balanced budget, neither can our state.
What do you believe is your weakest aspect?
I am naive with the government and legislative process. I have difficulty agreeing to an argument that has little evidence or proof of past success. Just because something sounds or looks good on the surface doesn’t mean it is the best solution in the long run, even if it is supported by the majority. I may have some difficulties keeping up with information technology, and need assistance in new social media accounts. However, once they are up and working, I should have little difficulty using them.
Chicoine is holding a campaign kick-off Thursday, Feb. 13, at Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ starting at 5 p.m., open to the public.
