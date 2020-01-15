Cutline- Chief Justice David Gilbertson addresses the combined House and Senate and observers, during his State of the Judiciary message.
Still a year from mandatory retirement, Chief Justice David Gilbertson delivered his 2020 State of the Judiciary message to a packed House Chambers, Jan. 15. His retirement on Jan. 5, 2021, will keep him — by four days — from delivering that future State of the Judiciary message.
“That will be a break-in for the new Chief Justice,” said Gilbertson.
“People who commit crimes should be held accountable and the public safety protected,” began Gilbertson’s message. Much of the remainder involved the history, success and praises for, and plans to increase the scope and availability of the Drug Courts, DUI Courts, Veterans Treatment Courts, Mental Health Courts, the HOPE program, and the juvenile court system. These programs have shown tremendous success, and savings of law enforcement funds, since their inception.
“We need to be realistic enough to deal with the underlying cause of what got the people into the criminal justice system in the first place,” said Gilbertson, adding that people do not get cured while in prison. These programs “are not a get-out-of-jail-free card,” but a way of helping people and keeping them from re-offending.
After reciting much detail and advocacy for these programs, Gilbertson touched upon other concerns of the court system that he feels must be addressed this legislative session. The Rural Attorney Program strives to get newly graduated attorneys into rural areas. He pushed for keeping Indian law on the South Dakota Bar Exam for lawyers. Qualified candidates for future justices need more incentives; with one main drawback being their salaries are too low compared to the private law field and to neighboring states.
Cameras in the courtroom and the increased use of the internet are ‘blizzard-proof” improvements to the court system. But, Gilbertson warned, people’s private information must be redacted and kept private.
The alternative Courts and the programs advocated by Gilbertson are so the state court system can be — and must be — proactive rather than reactive.
Gilbertson ended his presentation with several jokes. He had promised his wife that, if she married him, that life would not be boring and that they would never be rich; he kept his word. One of his critics once said that he was ‘the scum that rose to the top,” and Gilbertson said that at least he wasn’t the scum that failed to rise to the top.
During his speech, Gilbertson quoted the Bible several times. He also gave praise to others, such as other justices, the various law enforcement agencies, his family and others.
