Chief Justice to deliver his final State of the Judiciary message

Chief Justice David Gilbertson, of the South Dakota Supreme Court, will deliver his State of the Judiciary message to a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature on January 15, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
This is Gilbertson’s 19th and final State of the Judiciary message.
Due to the mandatory retirement provided by South Dakota law, Gilbertson is in his final year of his tenure on the Supreme Court. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1995 and has served as Chief Justice since 2001. He has been elected to that position for five terms by the members of the Supreme Court.
The Chief Justice’s message will focus on those issues that have impacted the judiciary during the last year and the goals of the Unified Judicial System moving forward.
For those unable to travel to Pierre, the State of the Judiciary message will be live-streamed over the internet and can be accessed through the South Dakota Unified Judicial System’s webpage at http://ujs.sd.gov.
