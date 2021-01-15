South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen said those in his line of work generally make more money in surrounding states.
Citing Nebraska as an example during his State of the Judiciary address at the State Capitol in Pierre on Wednesday, Jensen said a circuit judge working in the Cornhusker State earns, on average, $40,000 more per year than he or she makes for the comparable position in South Dakota. He said this difference in compensation contributes to a lack of applicants for new judicial positions in South Dakota.
“We have been lucky so far to fill our vacant judicial positions across the state with qualified individuals. But I would respectively suggest that we should not trust the future of our justice system to luck. The functioning of our courts is too crucial and too important to just hope that we will find a good candidate for the next open position,” Jensen said.
The Unified Judicial System conducted a survey and found judicial compensation was a significant issue affecting applicants — as of July 2020, South Dakota’s salary for justices and circuit judges is 51st and 49th in the country, respectively, Jensen added.
Also during his address before legislators and Gov. Kristi Noem, Jensen acknowledged his predecessor, former Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who served on the court for 25 years — 20 of them as chief justice — before his retirement, saying that he has big shoes to fill.
“His concise, thoughtful, and common sense opinions will continue to impact the jurisprudence of this state for years to come,” Jensen said.
Jensen said that although there has been a complete turnover among South Dakota’s Supreme Court justices over the last few years — most recently Justice Scott Myron, appointed last month to replace Gilbertson — the “fundamental purpose” and core function of the courts remain constant: a fair and impartial forum with a decision based on the established rule of law.
“The importance of the courts in ensuring the daily function of our society is so obvious it is often overlooked,” Jensen said. “Adherence to the rule of law recognizes that no one, regardless of status or position, is above the law.”
Among those in attendance and sitting in front of Jensen was Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Four months ago, a man died after a vehicle driven by Ravnsborg collided with him. The investigation is ongoing and a prosecutor has yet to make a decision to charge him.
The rule of law is only as good as those who apply and enforce it, Jensen said. He lauded the dedicated judges who are “the norm, not the exception,” and judicial staff who are “often the face of justice for individuals” and invited the legislators to sit in on a court hearing post-COVID.
“Most of the work is done without spectators, fanfare, or notice. Day in and day out, the men and women of our judiciary work hard to resolve every case fairly and consistently,” Jensen said. “This is extremely important and difficult work.”
Judges are consistently exposed to detailed testimony regarding “tragic and unimaginable events,” which can take an emotional toll.
Jensen also requested the legislators consider giving additional funds to the judiciary to hire two more clerks of court in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, where caseloads have grown proportionate to the areas’ growing population. Noem has already included those two positions in her recommended state budget, but Jensen also requested an appropriation for targeted raises for certain UJS employees, saying it would particularly impact clerks. He said he wasn’t requesting a large amount of money, but the need is significant in order to keep up with the workload.
“The expectations and responsibilities placed upon our clerks have changed significantly the past few years, requiring more experience, training, and skill for those hired to fill these positions. On many occasions, I have observed the dedication and professionalism of our clerks. The work of our courts simply could not be done without them,” Jensen said.
Jensen discussed the obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Supreme Court entered an emergency order that allowed the court system to stay open and operational during the pandemic. The presiding judge of each circuit, with Jensen’s approval, could implement protocols that would help slow the spread of COVID during court proceedings. The courts have also utilized video conferences to carry out some of their functions. Jensen said for the first time ever, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over video conference.
Jury trials have been significantly affected by COVID-19, as they must take place in person.
“Unfortunately, our courtrooms, jury practices, and juror deliberation rooms were not built with a pandemic in mind. As a result, judges and clerks have instituted protocols such as personal protective equipment, pre-screening jurors, modifying juror check ins, and using additional courtrooms and other large spaces to protect judicial staff, jurors, lawyers, and the public.”
Despite those obstacles, Jensen said South Dakotans have continued to respond and perform their duties as jurors. As a result, in 2020, the courts were able to conduct 75 jury trials and over 2,000 court trials since March. For the most part, proceedings needing immediate resolution were able to take place.
“The reality is, criminal behavior, domestic abuse, disputes involving family and children, and a myriad of other cases needing prompt resolution have not taken a break during the pandemic,” Jensen said.
Jensen also addressed the need for increased judicial security. A committee was formed to study existing security measures and security needs in county courthouses, and developed recommendations to improve security. Of the 66 counties, only six courts have full-time security with protective measures in place for all who enter.
“I would venture that if you spoke to a judge or a member of the court staff who work with the public, they would all have at least one story about a significant incident that caused concern for their own safety or the safety of another while working,” Jensen said.
Jensen said the court systems’ security has been reactive rather than proactive. The committee’s recommendations to improve safety include engaging a security consultant to develop a statewide security plan for the courts. That plan should be completed this year, and no legislative appropriation would be necessary.
After that, the next step is to hire a full-time security coordinator, and Jensen asked the Legislature to appropriate funds to allow for that hire in fiscal year 2022. The coordinator would be responsible for developing recommendations, overseeing security assessments, implementing additional security measures, addressing ongoing safety concerns, identifying funding for security upgrades, conducting security training, and facilitating ongoing security measures.
Jensen closed his address by quoting the Bible, specifically the prophet Micah.
“Justice is not just a job. It’s more than a title; it’s a calling and a way of life, and it leaves the world a better place,” Jensen said.
