Sturgis police arrested a protester on Saturday at the 2020 Motorcycle Rally that involved a loud confrontation of a handful of protesters with hundreds of bikers and other visitors to the rally, according to Police Chief Geody VanDewater and online videos of the chaotic event.
Police arrested Drew Wishon, 23, of Rapid City after he allegedly kicked a motorcyclist on Main Street about 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, said VanDewater.
It began about 4 p.m., Saturday, the second-to-last day of the 10-day event, VanDewater said.
About seven protesters from Rapid City gathered and stood in a line down the middle of Main Street, holding signs, according to online videos of it and what VanDewater told the Capital Journal on Monday.
VanDewater said in a news release on Monday that his department “learned of this planned demonstration through citizens seeing the event on social media and contacting us.”
It did appear that things got tense for a while.
Hundreds of people lined both sides of Main Street, many of them jeering and taunting the protesters, and many holding phone cameras up capture it.
Meanwhile motorcycles drove by, some apparently revving their motors near the protesters, according to videos online.
One woman was notable for yelling taunts, at the protesters, with a smile on her face but seeming to be inviting some kind of altercation. There did not, however, appear to be any actual violence between the two groups, during several minutes seen on videos.
At some point, a phalanx of police officers began hustling the protesters down the middle of the street, in what appeared to be an attempt to get them apart from the hundreds of Rally supporters who were yelling at them and approaching them from several sides.
It looked wild on the videos. Apparently, that’s when Wishon was seen by police kicking a motorcycle and/or the man riding it.
VanDewater said it wasn’t clear yet to him if Wishon kicked the bike or the biker or both. But once that was seen by an officer, Wishon was taken down by several police officers as that was clearly an offense, the police chief told the Capital Journal.
From video of the event, it appears Wishon did not actively resist the officers, but did not easily comply and it took several officers, perhaps six or more, several moments to take him down to the ground. His sign was left lying on the street next to his outstretched feet.
Wishon, who appeared to be about 6 feet, 6 inches tall or taller, held a sign that included the number “45,” apparently a reference to President Donald Trump as the 45th president, although it wasn’t clear.
Wishon was cited for disorderly conduct, a Class II misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail; but which usually does not involve any jail time.
VanDewater said his department always hires extra police officers for the Sturgis Rally, which brings half-a-million people to the town of 7,000 for the 10-day event in early August each year. The extra officers mostly are volunteers from other agencies in the state.
He said that despite many online references to the protesters as part of some larger “Antifa” group linked often to many of the anti-police protests going on around the nation this summer, these protesters were local, all from Rapid City, with no apparently larger agenda.
In his news release, he said the seven protesters “as far as we know were just local citizens from Rapid City and NOT affiliated with ANTIFA.”
The term “antifa” is shorthand for “antifascists,” who often are identified as anarchists and/or radical leftists intent on a variety of protests and demonstrations, often anti-police ones, and they often are blamed for and/or associated with violence and arson.
One of the protesters’ signs in Sturgis named Gov. Kristi Noem, urging her to to send rally participants home — using the rhyme of Noem with home — which was apparently a protest against holding the Rally despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to online videos of the event.
VanDewater said in a news release: “The demonstration from what we could gather was in protest of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Days of ‘76 Rodeo (in Deadwood) and Pennington County Central States Fair.”
He said his officers explained the city’s guidelines for such protests.
“The main goal was to allow them their First Amendment rights to protest, and also the First Amendment rights of some bystanders who wanted to protest their protest,” VanDewater told the Capital Journal. “They were able to stand there and protest and use their First Amendment right of freedom of speech, as long as it stayed peaceful. When Mr. Wishon kicked a motorcyclist, when it was no longer peaceful, he was taken in.”
He said, “due to the safety of everyone involved, it was decided that the demonstrators would be escorted from the area and no longer allowed to demonstrate. Officers escorted the demonstrators from the area and they left town.”
Many in Sturgis and across the nation have been interested in how many would show up to the Rally this year because of concerns that it might help spread the coronavirus.
Usually the crowd has been estimated at about 500,000 in recent years, on average.
This year, city leaders said maybe half that many would attend.
But from traffic counts and law enforcement citations and arrests, it has appeared to be only slightly down from 2019 numbers.
VanDewater agrees with that from his daily perusal of the streets of Sturgis.
“We were pretty similar to last year, maybe a little less,” he said.
