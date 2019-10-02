Growing Up Together holds its next childbirth class for expectant parents and
support persons on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The class is at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in the South Building 1st floor boardroom (room 106).
Scholarships are available for the cost of the class, which includes the reference book. Otherwise the total cost is $40.
The focus of the course is to help prepare expectant parents for childbirth. Topics include: warning signs and progression of labor, relaxation breathing and other relaxation
techniques, comfort and pain management, and newborn care. Practices of Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Center will be covered by a nurse from the Women’s Center.
To register for this class, call Growing Up Together at 224-3189 or go online at www.growinguptogether.org . Growing Up Together is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families by providing quality prenatal and parenting education. It is a Capital Area United Way Partner Agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.