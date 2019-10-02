Growing Up Together holds its next childbirth class for expectant parents and

support persons on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The class is at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in the South Building 1st floor boardroom (room 106).

Scholarships are available for the cost of the class, which includes the reference book. Otherwise the total cost is $40.

The focus of the course is to help prepare expectant parents for childbirth. Topics include: warning signs and progression of labor, relaxation breathing and other relaxation

techniques, comfort and pain management, and newborn care. Practices of Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Center will be covered by a nurse from the Women’s Center.

To register for this class, call Growing Up Together at 224-3189 or go online at www.growinguptogether.org . Growing Up Together is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families by providing quality prenatal and parenting education. It is a Capital Area United Way Partner Agency.

