Changes are taking place at the Right Turn, a local non profit organization helping with career development in the greater Pierre area.
Nancy Schlichenmayer, executive director, is retiring from her position from the non-profit. She started working there in 2018 before taking the helm in May of 2020.
“What I’m going to miss most is working with the staff, helping them grow,” Schlichenmayer said.
She wanted to thank the community for their support throughout her time there. While Friday was her last day as director, she plans on staying involved in a lesser capacity.
Aside from that, she plans on checking with the Cultural Heritage Center to see if they need any voice actors. She admits to “stealing” the idea from her daughter who already does some of their voiceover work.
While a changing of the guard is taking place, Brandy Ohman, non-profit assistant at the Right Turn, is working to register more family daycare providers. She said some of the advantages of becoming one include being able to receive state dollars through grants for families who receive child care assistance.
“I mean we have several home daycares, even with the home daycares we have that aren’t registered, they’re full. And it's just not here, it's the state in general. So they put out a huge list of grants here as incentives to start off,” Ohman said.
She said daycare size is a major factor, with more children allowing for more funds to be available.
The child care expansion and startup grant program is being spearheaded by the state’s Department of Social Services. Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff said his department is working to help expand child care options for South Dakota families.
“There is $12.5 million available that DSS will be disbursing directly to providers that submit a qualifying application. The grants will be disbursed over the next year. Applications will be received on a rolling basis through February 2024 or earlier depending on demand. DSS will evaluate how to allocate any unused Expansion and Startup Grant funding as we get closer to the February application deadline,” Althoff said in an emailed statement to the Capital Journal.
A pamphlet from the department explained that applicants can submit requests for health and safety items, payroll as well as facility expenses. Purchasing of land or expendable supplies, such as diapers or wipes, are not approvable items.
The exiting director hoped to see child care providers in the area take advantage of the grants.
“We don’t know how long this money is going to last, so the sooner they apply the better,” Schlichenmayer said. “We just need providers to know that this is an opportunity for them. There is a statewide crisis for childcare. It impacts everything as far as employment, people moving to South Dakota, moving to Pierre. And so until we figure out this child care crisis, we have people who aren’t working because they don’t have child care.”
Besides assisting those applying for grants, Schlichenmayer said they have been offering CPR certification for employers in the area. For more information on any of this, visit therightturn.net.
