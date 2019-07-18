In Fort Pierre, on Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m. in the Community Youth Involved Center, located at 19 E. Main St., an event hosted by Stop the Silence, a non-profit group focused on helping child sexual abuse survivors and stopping this “silent epidemic” will take place: That’s when Stop the Silence’s co-founder, artist Allen Vandever, will talk about how he uses art for social change as he presents his narrative on child sexual abuse.
According to Stop the Silence child sexual abuse (CSA) is a silent epidemic that is occurring throughout the United States and the world, creating social havoc for children, adult survivors and society as a whole.
CSA can be prevented and it can be treated with a conscious and sustained effort. Stop the Silence aims to provide that effort.
What is CSA?
According to Stop the Silence, CSA constitutes a broad range of behaviors occurring along a continuum from voyeurism to rape, and usually happens over an extended period of time. Child abuse is possible because of the differences in power and control between the offender and the victim.
Stop the Silence says CSA is occurring in pandemic proportions and causes grave physical and psychological trauma, along with social havoc.
In the U.S. alone, CSA affects a third of all girls and a sixth of all boys by the time they reach 18.
Stop the Silence says it is difficult to know the true extent of child sexual abuse because it goes unreported due to shame, fear, stigma, manipulation and other factors.
The information that does get reported can look quite different depending on who is reporting it. For example, whether recounted by a child to various authorities as opposed to by an adult who has found out as a result of trauma or pregnancy.
Also, authorities often minimize or dismiss the abuse reported, blame the victim, and/or protect the abuser.
Only one in 10 children in the United States actually let someone know that it has occurred, Stop the Silence says; yet more than two-fifths of women and more than a third of men who have been sexually abused in the U.S. never disclose the experience to anyone.
Consequences
The consequences of CSA are extremely severe. They include:
• Depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other psychological problems
• Anti-social behaviors
• Decreased school performance and delinquency
• Substance abuse
• Promiscuity
• Teen pregnancy
• Sexually transmitted infections and diseases, including HIV
• Prostitution
• Homicide and suicide
• Incarceration
• Chronic disease
Decades of research documents that adults who were sexually victimized as children have a higher likelihood of being negatively impacted in their adulthood by numerous types of psychological and physiological ailments and sociological pathologies, including post traumatic stress disorder, self-destructive and violent behaviors, and even chronic disease.
CSA has been definitively implicated as a precursor to, and a part of, the commercial sexual exploitation of children. CSA costs the nation billions of dollars each year between medical and psychiatric treatment, social services, special education, and legal and judicial and incarceration costs.
Stop the Silence’s mission is to expose and stop child sexual abuse and help survivors heal. The group’s goals are to:
Promote healing of victims and survivors
Celebrate the lives of those healed; and
Underscore child sexual abuse as a social justice and civil rights issue.
Stop the Silence began in 2002 as a coalition of multi-ethnic and state groups that came together to comprehensively address child sexual abuse (CSA). Pamela Pine, PhD, MPH, an international health and development specialist, launched programming to address the pandemic and the critical need for a comprehensive response for this very complex issue.
For more information about the group, visit www.childhoodfractured.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.