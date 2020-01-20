The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and other child advocacy organizations will host a free luncheon program on Wednesday, Jan. 22, that addresses how corporal punishment and spanking can negatively affect children's physical and emotional well-being.
Angela Lisburg, a family nurse practitioner at Avera St. Mary’s Central South Dakota Child Assessment Center, and Dr. Brooke Jones, a pediatrician at Child’s Voice Sanford Children’s Hospital, will introduce the concept of No Hit Zones. These provide environments free of corporal punishment, domestic abuse, sibling violence, interpersonal violence and elder abuse. A No Hit Zone is an environment in which no adult or child will hit another adult or child.
The noon program in the Capitol rotunda is free and open to the public, and lunch will be served immediately following the talk. It is part of Children’s Day at the Capitol, an annual event that invites children’s advocacy organizations to educate legislators, lobbyists and the public on issues concerning child welfare.
The day-long events end with a free 4 p.m. screening at Capital University Center of “It’s Not Just Jenna: A True Story of Child Sexual Abuse and Survival,” a 30-minute film that tells the true story of a family whose lives changed after their 16-year old girl revealed that she had been sexually abused by a trusted family friend.
The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM), led by Director Carrie Sanderson, is the first organization to join local, tribal, state and federal efforts in the fight against child sexual abuse and other forms of maltreatment in South Dakota. CPCM was born out of the work of Jolene’s Law Task Force, established through SDCL 2-6-31 and its comprehensive 10-year plan to help South Dakotans know of, respond to and prevent child sexual abuse.
