The curtains go up on Friday as 33 kids and 16 crew members take to the stage for the Pierre Players’ Little Players’ performance of the barnyard classic and children’s favorite — “Charlotte’s Web.”
Assistant Director Michelle Beeler said the Pierre and Fort Pierre Community Foundation presented a grant for “Charlotte’s Web” to encourage all ages to experience live theater as a performer, crew or audience member.
“This is a children’s production, and we worked hard to keep the youth involved,” Beeler said. “We have children from second grade to 10th grade. Our lighting was designed and run by Ashlyn Pitlick, a sophomore at Riggs High School. The sound effects were done by Kate Cremer, a freshman at Riggs High School. Abby Lott, a sophomore, assisted with directing and is the stage manager.”
Whether a spider who promises to make a young pig too famous for the butcher’s knife or an array of barnyard animals and fairgoers, the youthful cast brings the plot to life through their 49 different characters.
Producing any play takes plenty of time, effort and coordination. And it all starts with auditions for the actors.
“We encouraged the kids to get comfortable on the stage with some improv games and had them read from the script,” Beeler said about the June 29 rehearsals. “Everyone who auditioned was cast in the play. About 10 are new to our Little Players Children’s Theatre Program.”
Despite some kids doubling up to play multiple characters, the cast is still sizable with its 33 actors. And organizers didn’t focus solely on the main characters’ performances during the three-day per week rehearsals.
“Quite a lot of kids,” production costumer Ursula Waack said. “I think every one of them has at least one line.”
Waack also helped the actors with reading their lines and prompting.
And the directors stepped up to manage scheduling for everyone, from the kids to their families. Beeler said schedules were “crazy” with families keeping busy during the summer, and they were able to pull off one full-cast rehearsal as of Sunday.
“The kids have all been incredibly dedicated,” she said. “They memorized their lines while on family trips, asked for additional time to work on their lines one-on-one. They found their own props when needed. They helped paint and build the set. They helped each other find costumes and get dressed. They have shown up early to be ready to start rehearsal. They have helped each other with remembering their cues. Their dedication really shows — the characters are really starting to come to life on stage.”
Different reasons led each of the young actors to the Little Players’ stage.
Chloe Bowers will take on the role of the farm’s owner and said she’s been in theater her whole life. But this will be her first play in Pierre since moving to the area from the Marshall Islands four years ago.
“The hardest part is this is my first time playing a male character,” Bowers said about the play. “I had to get used to that. The most fun part is I get to work with my friends. It’s a lot of fun.”
James Stolley will play the farm’s hired hand. Stolley — a hockey and football player — said he joined the play to find something to do but still found some challenges in getting down the character.
“The hardest part is memorizing and changing your character — who you are and who you are acting,” he said. “The best part is being able to show your talent and doing it with friends.”
And Aidyn Munyer, who plays Wilbur the Pig, is taking a shot of his own to entertain the crowd while developing a character on stage.
“My dad was in ‘Man of La Mancha,’ so I thought I could try for a play too,” he said. “The hardest part for me is not being nervous. The best part is being on stage instead of watching.”
And Beeler found watching kids make connections outside the classroom while growing and developing their characters on stage is all the reason she needs for directing children’s theater.
“The best part is the pride the kids and their parents have in developing their characters and creating a story,” Beeler said.
Hannah Carda found it challenging to narrow down her favorite aspect of taking on the director’s role for the play.
“I love working with children and helping them experience the joy of theater,” she said. “A mainstage production is a lot of work, but it’s worth it to see how much the kids get out of it. They meet new friends. They get to act on stage and learn new things.”
Carda said she also enjoyed the last weeks where the final show comes together.
“We’ve done the play in bits and pieces, and now we get to see the whole show complete with costume and makeup,” she said. “They have come so far and are doing so well.”
The theater aspects that apply to adults also apply to young actors making their way to the stage. Beeler said the theater teaches kids the importance of working together and supporting each other.
“On stage, you cannot just do your part but must always be aware of the other actors — where they are, what they are saying or what they should be saying,” she said. “Sometimes, someone loses their focus, and you need to be prepared to step in with the next line while maintaining your own character. The kids learn to guide and help each other with tact and patience.”
Beeler said watching the camaraderie and friendships actors develop while backstage is one of her’s and Carda’s favorite parts of community theater.
“It is why we do what we do with Little Players,” Beeler said.
