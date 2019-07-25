MOBRIDGE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the north central area of the state beginning Monday, July 29.
Highway 12 – 17.67 miles, from three miles South of Selby to the east end of Bowdle. The chip seal will begin on Monday, July 29, and take approximately eight days to complete.
Highway 83 – 15.92 miles, from the junction with Highway 12 to the junction with Highway 10. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is five days.
Highway 65 – 25.17 miles, from the junction with Highway 212 to the junction with Highway 20. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on these routes is five days.
The fog seal on the above-mentioned routes will take approximately four additional days to complete. The contractor plans on fog sealing the above-mentioned routes after they are all chip sealed.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.
Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.
Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. from Mobridge is the prime contractor on the $1.5 million project.
For complete road construction information visit www.safetravelusa.com/ or dial 511.
