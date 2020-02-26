On this Ash Wednesday, people came early to evening Mass at St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre. They were in the pews, kneeling in silent prayer, well before the service was to start.
So early that Father Ron Garry felt compelled stop and walk in to the pews a ways, to lean over and ask several: “Did you think Mass was at 5:30? It’s at 6.” To give them an opportunity if they needed to do anything first, it seemed.
But it appeared they had the schedule down and had come early to have more time to pray.
Father Ron had presided over a 7 a.m. Mass already on Wednesday. He still had a cross of ashes on his forehead from the morning Mass as he finished preparing for the evening Mass.
Shortly before the service, he thumbed ashes in a cross on Josie Huck’s forehead. The two were accommodating a visiting reporter so that the Mass would not be disturbed by a camera when others received the mark of ashes.
It begins Lent, a holy time, said Huck. youth minister and director of religious education for the parish. She and a few others helped Father Ron apply ashes to parish members during Mass.
The ashes are a reminder of our mortality and the need to be humble and fast as Jesus did for 40 days in the desert, they said.
Father Ron said the ashes were made a year ago from burning dried palm branches from a previous Palm Sunday. It’s a tradition that goes way back in the church, he said. It keeps a link between the serious fasting and repentance of Lent that leads to the suffering and death of Christ but also to the joy of His resurrection at Easter.
Many keep the palm fronds for a year to dry out to be made into ashes, Huck said. “They are blessed,” she said of the palms fronds, so they shouldn’t just be discarded.
“Some people braid them and make crosses of them. I put mine behind a picture on the wall.”
It’s typical for Catholics to give up something for Lent as a part of the discipline of fasting and preparing for the holiest time of the year.
“I’m giving up my I-Pad,” Huck said. “I spend a lot of time on it. So just being more prayerful, spending time praying. Praying for others. So that it’s not just giving something up, but doing something for others. Often people forget that other people need your help. And if there’s nothing I can do for people, I can pray for them.”
Father Ron points to a devotional meditation for Ash Wednesday used in the liturgy of the Mass. It says Lent begins each year with a reading from the ancient Hebrew prophet Joel: “Return to me with your whole heart, with fasting, and weeping, and mourning.”
“It’s clear that the Church chose this passage so that we too would return to God with our whole heart during Lent,” according to the reading. “For the Israelites, returning to God meant that everyone gathered together and begged the Lord to save them.”
As they turned to God and repented, God “was stirred to concern,” and “took pity on his people,” the prophet Joel wrote.
There is an extra day this Leap Year in Lent, on Feb. 29. The 40 days of fasting is an approximate term. Easter this year is on April 12. If Sundays are not counted as fast, or Lenten, days, it’s about 40 days from now until Lent ends on or about Good Friday. Easter really starts on Holy Saturday evening, the church teaches.
The Rev. Garry shared this about the holy day:
“Repent, and believe in the Gospel, for you are dust, and to dust you shall return.
Ash Wednesday has a touch of New Year’s to it, like a first day of school, or a start of a long needed retreat rest.
We know our character defects and our habitual sins. We long for a Savior who can make a way from chaos to new life. We humbly follow a path, to learn again the Love of God.
In my 36 priestly years, I recall people with ashes in their foreheads and a determination in their eyes: “Jesus is going to help me again.” I remember small children looking at grandparents, and imitating their practice, “I get ashes, too.”
Moses’ 40 years of the Exodus. Jesus’ 40 days in the desert. The church’s 40-day season of Lent leads minds and hearts to the Easter promise of reconciliation and eternal life. Like at Christmas time, we sacrifice and more readily give charitably to others.
In the northern hemisphere, winter warms to spring, with the promise of green grass and pretty flowers, with the birth of calves and foals, with the newborn of wild animals and birds. We desire new life in our souls, new hope for our families, new vigor and justice in our community and world.”
