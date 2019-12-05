Beresford Chamber Choir ills the Capitol rotunda with their voices, Dec. 5, in Pierre. The choir drove almost eight hours round-trip to perform for 20 minutes as a part of the daily show put on for Christmas at the Capitol program with its 2019 theme of Hometown Christmas.
