The Capital University Center in Pierre is offering a Christmas Letter Workshop.
“The holidays season is eagerly anticipated, but it brings high levels of stress for many people,” said Gini Grannes, CUC administrative staff. “The workshop wase developed by instructor Robin Lerseth to reduce the stress and increase the fun of the holidays. We’re planning more classes as part of our Don’t Let the Holidays Make You Holidazed program.”
Writing the annual Christmas letter can be pretty daunting. It’s not always easy to find the words to write a Christmas letter that’s fun, personal, interesting and not obnoxious. “Instead of fretting over your letter, register for our workshop and let Robin help you create a Christmas letter that is personal, memorable and unique,” said Grannes.
The Christmas Letter Workshop is 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, and on Sunday, Nov. 17. To register, visit www.cucpierre.org/learning-seminars/ then click Fall Seminars and scroll down to Christmas Letter. Information is also available by calling 605-773-2160.
The Holiday Planning Seminars feature guidelines, tips, and tools to prioritize and plan so participants will be organized, energized and ready to enjoy their best holiday season. If you missed out on the previous Holiday Planning Seminars, but would like another chance, call 773-2160 or visit the CUC office at 925 E. Sioux Avenue. A third seminar may be scheduled if enough interest is reported to the Capital University Center.
