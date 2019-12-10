The Stanley County School music department presented its annual Christmas Concert, Dec. 10.
The verbal welcome pointed out the long list of etiquette guidelines printed on the back of the program. These were shortened into ‘ be courteous of the performers and the rest of the audience.’ One piece of traditional etiquette was pointedly dismissed, though. Taking photos of the performers was explicitly encouraged.
Highlighting the talents and hard practice of the 21 middle school band members, the first musical pieces of the evening included “In Time for the Holidays,” “Welcome Christmas,” “A Ukrainian Christmas,” and “A Dash of Christmas.”
As the choir prepared to step onto the risers, four students read aloud the four parts of a Christmas poem.
The 33-member choir presented a hushed “While the Snow Lay Sleeping.” Adding percussion to the piano played by Kim Jacobs-Bowman, the choir added a harder rythym with “Betelehemu.” The next selection was a far more traditional “The First Noel.” Closing their section, the choir performed “Sleigh Ride.”
As the band set up, Superintendent Daniel Hoey read aloud the classic poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The high school band, consisting of 29 members, began with “My Favorite Things” from the musical ‘Sound of Music.’ Changing musical gears, the band performed “A Charlie Brown Christmas. The third piece was “Greensleeves.” Concluding the evening, the band presented its rendition of “A Christmas Festival.”
Before and after the concert, audience members viewed the many pieces of student-done art work that filled the entryway and lines the halls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.