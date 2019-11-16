To assist people with the holiday spirit, the Fort Pierre National Grassland office is now selling Christmas tree tags for the Black Hills National Forest.
What better way to get into the holiday spirit, and make lasting memories with your family and friends, than by cutting your own Christmas tree?
These tags are for any juniper, ponderosa pine or spruce tree up to 20 feet tall, and can be harvested from the 1.2 million acre Black Hills National Forest.
The tags, selling for $10 each, can be purchased from Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, 2019, at the Fort Pierre National Grassland office located at 1020 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre, SD.
Note: if families have a fourth grade student with a voucher or Fourth Grade Pass, bring them in and and the family gets a tree tag for free.
