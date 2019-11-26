Since 1981, South Dakota has had an annual ceremony to welcome in the holidays, and in 2019 looking forward to 2020, it was no different in the Rotunda in the Capitol Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, in Pierre.
After the seats in front of the stage were taken, with more than half reserved, it was standing room only in the Capitol Rotunda. With 79 of the 88 trees deployed and decorated to the hilts, including other small displays and tidings of seasons greeting all around from the first to the third floor, it was a comfortably cozy event.
The mayor of Pierre, Steve Harding, with a sharp suit and in the glare of an unrelenting spotlight, was the master of ceremonies for the evening.
The James Valley Christian High School Choir was one of two guests invited to perform, and they performed first. The crowd showed their appreciation with a cheers and all-around clapping in between each well executed ballad. They exited stage right to claps and cheers, while the next performers made their way to the center of the Rotunda.
The Haakon County Crooners strode on up to the center, stage left of the Rotunda next to the piano and crooned out harmonies with low ends not often capable by younger lungs. The crowd showed their appreciation with claps and cheers as well for the group that has spent every Sunday for the past 30 years singing together. This was their first time playing the lighting ceremony in the Capitol.
Flo Simmons drove from Sioux Falls just to see the Crooners, she said. Her favorite thing about them is the love. Flo rocked and swayed in her seat as the men sang.
“It’s great,” Joseph Gittings, a 30-year member of the group said. “We feel privileged and honored to be here.”
After the performers, Harding introduced Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem took the podium graciously and asked the crowd to sit back down for her. Some stood as a sign of respect to welcome the person of significance. Some stood because it is polite to stand for a lady when she makes her presence known.
Noem spoke of the history of the event taking place.
“It began in 1981 with about 12 trees getting decorated,” Noem said. “Then over the years the popularity grew so much that it was 1997 when they decorated 50 trees. That was the first time a theme was chosen for tonight’s event.”
Noem thanked both performing groups, and the folks who donated the 25.5-foot Colorado blue spruce. Then she introduced her husband, Bryon, who introduced the special guest for the evening — the youngster who would throw the switch to light up the Capitol's trees.
“First of all, it smells really good in here, does it not,” Bryon said. “It looks really good in here. It feels really good in here.”
Jax Kaiser was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. The young man went through extensive treatments, and finally fought it into remission. Then it came back. The young man along with his family were invited to the stage.
Jax and his sister Eva mounted the stage side by side and hand in hand. Bryon counted down, and at "one" the two youth threw the switch. Every light on very tree sparked into existence.
It was Christmas time at the Capitol.
The Christmas at the Capitol display is open to the public 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. until Dec. 26.
