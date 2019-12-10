South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has determined the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Harding, Meade and Tripp counties.
One male mule deer from each Harding and Meade counties tested positive for CWD. Three male and one female white-tailed deer tested positive from Tripp County.
“While not the news we wanted to learn, we did expect to find CWD in new areas with the increased sampling and testing effort,” said Chad Switzer, GF&P wildlife program administrator.
The GF&P was able to test for CWD by gathering specimens at collection stations. Cooperative hunters voluntarily provided samples of their harvested deer.
“We understand hunters are anxious to obtain test results from samples provided,” said Switzer. “Hunters will be notified as soon as possible with either a not detected or positive result.”
CWD is an always-fatal brain disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an abnormal protein called a prion. Animals with CWD may show signs of infection in the later stages. Symptoms include progressive weight loss and body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, and loss of muscle control.
