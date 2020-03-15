With Chronic Wasting Disease detected in eight new counties this past fall, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has updated how deer and elk hunting units are classified as a CWD endemic area.
Any firearm deer or elk hunting unit that includes any portion of a county where CWD has been confirmed will now be included in the endemic area. Subject to carcass transportation and disposal requirements are
any deer harvested with a statewide archery, West River archery, antlerless archery, muzzleloader, antlerless muzzleloader, apprentice deer and West River special buck seasons
and any elk harvested from the proposed elk unit in much of western South Dakota within a county where CWD has been confirmed.
Transportation and carcass disposal rules are for the 2020 deer and elk hunting seasons. More information can be found at gfp.sd.gov/chronic-wasting-disease.
