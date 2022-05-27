The coronavirus pandemic changed the way a lot of people lived during the last two years, with many finding it had a negative impact. But the pandemic also helped people try new things. And that was the basis of One Hope Worship when it was founded in 2020 during the pandemic.
One Hope Worship began as a way to get the Pierre community to participate in church worship services during the pandemic when they were unable to do so indoors. First Congregational United Church of Christ decided to hold outdoor services in Griffin Park. When word started to spread among the community other churches wanted to find a way to get involved and together they made a summer worship service in the park that would outlast the pandemic and continue into June 2022.
First Congregational, First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church, and Resurrection Lutheran Church will take one Sunday each during June to lead a service in the park.
First Baptist Church Pastor Russell Jones said that service in the park has allowed pastors in the community to work together.
“All the ministers from different faith traditions, they work cooperatively and that’s pretty unique,” Jones explained. “I don’t know of anywhere else that has that.”
First Congregational Pastor Emily Munger said that she enjoys getting the opportunity to plan services with fellow pastors because it works so well between churches.
“I think the other piece for me is really that I get to work with other pastors, as a solo pastor most of my pastoral work is done on my own,” Munger said.
First Methodist Pastor Greg Kroger said that it works so well between churches because they are able to appreciate each other’s input.
“I think there’s a readiness to welcome one another’s ideas, suggestions. We’re very open to one another,” Kroger said.
While all of these churches might worship a little differently from each other, they all agree that their differences are something they appreciate about getting to do these services.
“It’s really beautiful to hear the perspective of the gospel from another denomination and that all of the churches that are participating value that,” Munger said.
Nance Orsbon will take over for Munger during her three-month sabbatical. Orsbon found One Hope unifying for the churches from her perspective on the worshiping side of the services.
“It’s about unity, coming together as believers and not looking at our differences,” Orsbon said.
The pastors found the outdoor services make going to church for newcomers a little less intimidating. Kroger said that even though their churches are important to them, being outside helps them get exposed to new people.
“As much as we love our buildings, our buildings are also an impediment sometimes to connecting with folks because they can be an imposing fortress to folks who are unfamiliar,” Kroger said. “This is an opportunity to build bridges.”
Orsbon said it also helps them be involved in the community as well.
“I think it brings together a true meaning of community too, because we are out in the community, not behind four walls of a church,” she said.
Jones agreed and found the park wipes the barriers away.
The community’s enjoyment of the services and willingness to participate is really what makes One Hope worth it for the churches involved. It’s been able to give people a new and maybe more inviting way to worship on Sundays.
“I just think it’s been a wonderful experience and I’ve enjoyed watching other people experience the One Hope in the park as well,” Orsbon said. “Especially those that are nearby from nursing homes and the assisted living having an opportunity to share.”
Munger said that it’s great they can take time and continue doing outdoor services.
“The fact that we can contain it in a one-month space and give people who love outdoor worship an opportunity to do so has been, for me, very life-giving. I love it too,” Munger said.
Jones found another benefit is how outdoor church is a bit more casual.
“It’s a much more relaxed atmosphere around the park. You can bring a lawn chair, you wear your shorts and your flip flops. I might even be in shorts,” Jones said.
And Kroger said it can be refreshing to be outside because in this area, there’s only so much time you can spend outside before the weather cools down.
“In the summertime you think a lot of people enjoy the outdoors more in the summer, especially in the midwest where it’s so seasonal,” Kroger said.
Jones said service in the park has helped shed light on a more negative situation.
“COVID was not good in anyone’s estimation, but there are good things to come out of it and I think this One Hope Worship is one of those things, it was a light in the darkness and it created a new tradition,” Jones said.
Kroger said that as long as they’re making positive impacts to the community they want to continue to do One Hope Worship.
“We continue that because we know what a difference it made in terms of folks and their sense of well-being,” he said. “It’s truly one hope that got us through summer of 2020.”
Kroger will also give his last sermon during the second week of church services. Kroger said while it was difficult for him to reach that decision he is excited to see where the new generation leads the future of the First Methodist Church.
“Looking at those who are being called forth into ministry now, their gifts, their abilities, the need to connect with next generations and to raise up leaders that can lead in ministry in ways that are relevant,” he said. “It’s time to make way for that next expression of leadership in the church.”
He said that his last sermon, however, will have quite an interesting piece to it.
“I’m actually going to be presenting a sermon from a little over 100 years ago,” Kroger said. “It is a sermon kind of written in the style of an old revival.”
One Hope Worship continues to be a positive outcome of an unfortunate set of circumstances, but Muger said that was the goal all along.
“If you are truly looking for the good, you can find it,” she said.
