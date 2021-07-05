Church of Hope grows in Women’s Prison

With the help of outside volunteer sources, the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre offers cultural activities that could feasibly fill an inmate’s personal time every day of the week. One of the largest basis for such activities is the Church of Hope.
“I would say the attendance of religious meetings and other things is pretty high, probably around 70 percent of the prison population,” case manager Renae Kueter said, who used to be the activities coordinator at the prison. “Probably not all 70 percent are looking for a higher power. Some are just looking for something to do, and some are just trying to get out of their room for a little bit, and some because a friend or somebody else they know is going. We operate on the basis that everyone is going for legitimate purposes.”
And those legitimate purposes are what count.
“It was very rewarding for me; made me feel like I and others were making a difference in someone’s life,” Kueter said. “A lot of our volunteer base is ministers or anyone who feels called to help incarcerated individuals. I would say at least one church from every denomination in Pierre and Fort Pierre is present.”
On June 27, an “In Concert for America” fundraiser for the Church of Hope was presented in Pierre. Pianist Ron Smith is the music coordinator for his church, soloist Lori Hall is the music coordinator at her church and Jeff Speaect is a funeral home director.
Smith said they have done all their Christmas and Fourth of July concerts for the Church of Hope in the women’s prison. This concert filled about three-quarters of the church, with more than 1,300 views on various websites, and more than $2,000 raised.
“Members of the two churches have served on the board of the Church of Hope, which gets no state funding and is run only by private donations,” Smith said. “They (Church of Hope volunteers) do a good job, with Bible studies and other activities. And they give a care packet when a woman is released; it has the basic items — hygiene things and some clothing. Volunteers help the women find jobs … do whatever they can to make the girl’s release from prison easier and more hopeful.”
The Department of Corrections makes use of volunteer cultural activities, though it does have to regulate them.
“More than 100 religious and cultural activities are scheduled each week in our facilities. Inmates have the opportunity to attend activities, if they are in compliance with institutional rules. The S.D. DOC encourages leaders of the various faiths to come to the facilities to lead services and guide the inmates on their own spiritual paths,” a state Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder said.
He said the 11-page DOC policy spells out the Cultural Activities process in the state’s prison facilities, adding, “There’s also information on our website on the seven major faith groups represented in our DOC facilities, and sample cultural activities schedules — these are ever changing so just the samples are posted. https://doc.sd.gov/adult/cultural.aspx.”
At the Women’s Prison in Pierre, religion does have its competitions at the facility.
“I would say, at its busiest, the prison can have cultural activities of three per evening. Something to do with religion is about one a day, every day of the week. I think some people would be surprised we have such an active religious community in the prison, and such outside community volunteerism. It was really surprising to me — not something that was before on my radar,” Kueter said.
Those other activities competitors have to be chosen by each inmate. And, religion has its own internal competition.
“There are some girls who prefer to stay busy — distracted from their issues. Some activities overlap in times offered. And, say you go to a Bible study, you stay there until it’s done. And, some inmates do practice Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam and others which are not readily available in our area,” Kueter said. “There’s something in your life important to you. Prisoners have had that taken away — yes you can say they have done that to themselves, but that doesn’t say what’s taken away is religion.”
Kueter will give a presentation on July 8 on how religion is practiced by female inmates. This is an installment to Tales on the River, presented by the Short Grass Arts Council, at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge on 910 N. Deadwood St. The presentation starts at 7 p.m.
“My presentation will be more my personal experience, rather than things with the Department of Corrections stamp,” Kueter said.
