Becoming a pastor wasn't always in the cards for Sharon Ball, but when life threw her twists and turns, she found her calling serving the needs of those behind prison walls. Now, December marks Ball's first month as the new chaplain serving prisoners at South Dakota's Women's Prison in Pierre.
Ball wasted no time meeting her new congregation, leading the Saturday evening service at the facility on East Highway 34, near the National Guard complex. The Sunday evening service is at the work release center, just east of the National Guard.
Ball's life took a sharp turn when her then-husband of 35 years received a two-year prison sentence. And shortly after her husband went to prison, her son went for five years.
Ball said their home state of Oklahoma doesn't hold family members in the same facility, leaving her splitting visitation with one on Saturday and the other on Sunday.
During this time, Ball decided to get her Bachelor of Arts on her path to becoming a pastor. She hoped her path would lead her to serve within prison walls, but there was no guarantee that's where life would take her.
In 2011, Ball became an ordained chaplain and eventually remarried. Her current husband is a deacon in Oklahoma who plans to visit her in Pierre before Christmas.
Common ground
While in Oklahoma, Ball remained spiritually active, serving as a musician playing the piano and organ at various churches. But with the sting of her son and ex-husband in prison, Ball said she felt ostracized in her community.
"It was almost like people would choose to walk on the other side of the street when they saw me coming," she said. "They really didn't know what to do with me. There are many women like me, due to no fault of their own, who overnight their life becomes incredibly painful. Of course, in the South Dakota women's prison, there is a reason they are there. In my situation from the outside, my heart went out to them."
Ball preached to the women in prison with the Church of Hope steering committee present as part of a four-day interview process in October.
"You could almost hear an audible gasp from the prisoners when I told them my story," she said. "Afterward, one of the committee members told me, 'You had them in the palm of your hand. They knew you had a tough life, not dissimilar to theirs.'"
Ball thought her insight as someone with previously incarcerated family members led to her selection as chaplain.
"Trust me, I have scars on my heart, and the prisoners have scars," she said.
Ball said she doesn't call the women "inmates," which she felt is dismissive and dehumanizing.
Getting support
Ball understands that the Church of Hope is not, and cannot be, sustained by its parishioners, who are within the prison's walls.
"Right now, it is my understanding the Church of Hope is on a stable financial standing, even though things went wacko during the year of COVID," Ball, whose contract is for all of 2022, said. "Many churches support this ministry, but the need is ongoing. And, whatever you offer to give away, such as Bibles, you want to offer to everyone as well as the 450 women in the prison."
Ball said the church also provides an exit bag with toiletry and other essential items, and other organizations also help with re-entry to a "normal" life.
"Certainly, we invite financial gifts," she said. "And we invite volunteers -- they are a real encouragement there where the women feel alone and abandoned. I've been told that most of the churches in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area support this ministry."
First Baptist Church of Pierre led the ministry with other churches assisting before the steering committee hired Ball.
"Lauriel Wempe, Care Pastor, has been a trooper holding down the fort through this COVID mess," Pastor Russell Jones said. "I've been helping out once in a while, doing some baptisms, but I have no official connection with the Church of Hope. We have a couple of members of the steering committee in our congregation."
Ball said that the Community Bible Church, led by Pastor Chance Sumner, is assembling 500 gift bags -- one-gallon Ziploc bags of necessities such as socks.
"For many of the women, it will be the only Christmas they have," Ball said.
Ball has a busy schedule in front of her, with sermon preparation making up only a portion of her job.
There are several specific hours, currently 17 and increasing, at the prison for women to sign up for 30-minute pastoral counseling sessions. There is even talk surrounding a future Praise Band made up of women prisoners.
And there are also the nuts and bolts work related to any new leadership position.
"The job includes some amount of public relations work," Ball said. "I hope to support local churches, like on Sunday mornings when their pastors need to be gone. Things we do throughout the year will include such things as arranging inspirational books through the Hospice Thrift Store."
Ball also said the "In Concert for Christmas" at First United Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 12 would raise free-will offerings for the Church of Hope.
Improving lives
Ball said people face many challenges with everyday tasks after serving their prison sentences that others might not consider in their daily routines.
"Institutionalized people develop coping skills, some of which have to be forgotten and relearned," Ball said. "It's overwhelming to get out. You have to make choices. How am I going to work? To eat -- get money for groceries, actually go out and buy the groceries, do the cooking? All this is getting back to normal life. Some who may have been incarcerated at a young age don't know how to hold a checking account and other things that most of us take for granted."
Education is another area where people who finished serving their sentences might find problems. Ball is most familiar with Oklahoma's statistics but is working to catch up on issues directly related to South Dakota.
"In Oklahoma, only one in four prisoners across the board have third-grade reading skills -- virtually not literate," she said. "That makes for a pretty bleak life once you are released. You no longer have a driver's license, and now with a record of incarceration, who would hire you anyway?"
Jones said his congregation is trying to support the Church of Hope.
"There is more we can do to help the women with their spiritual journey," he said. "When they get out, I think there is a weak spot in their reintegration into society. There is more we can do to help them integrate. A lot of these women, if they fall back into their old lives, will end up back in prison."
Ball wants to address the issues the women face after their release. And while it might be a daunting task, she remained optimistic about making an impact.
Ball related that desire through a story she said is as old as the hills. Someone was picking up starfish stranded from the tide and throwing them back in. Someone told the person they couldn't be making a real difference with all the starfish. So the person exclaimed, as they threw another starfish back in, "I made a difference for that one."
"If I can make a difference for one woman, that will be a start," Ball said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.