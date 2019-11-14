On Friday, Nov.15, the westbound lane of Church Street, between Governors Drive and Jefferson Avenue will be closed to through traffic to accommodate construction. Weather permitting, this section of the street will open before Tuesday, Nov. 19. Eastbound traffic and local access will be maintained throughout the construction project.
