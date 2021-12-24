Church leaders anticipate a busy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but services might look a bit different from those held last year.
During the coronavirus pandemic’s beginning in 2020, most if not all of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area churches closed to in-person activities and services. Churches continued to function by live streaming activities and their Sunday services. The pastor, or a limited-size pastoral team, came to the congregation’s individuals and families through the internet.
Churches tried to help fight the feelings of isolation among members, especially those high-risk people who had to self-isolate. Church individuals, groups, committees and other volunteers phoned people and families. Church leaders used internet communications where and when possible. Groceries and other items were picked up at stores and delivered to the doors of individuals and families. Though some of this outreach continues, as do Livestream services, most churches are now open to in-person activities and services.
When the churches began holding in-person functions, masks were required and some pews cordoned off for social distancing. Greetings switched from handshakes to waves. And rather than passing the offering plate, the weekly giving adapted through electronic methods or envelopes dropped in baskets set in the back.
This Christmas season, restrictions used to combat the spread of COVID-19 have eased, and each church is addressing its activities differently.
Now, choirs are back, with some churches holding special Christmas musical events.
And, as with those Christmases before COVID-19, churches anticipated their sanctuaries to be packed for Christmas Eve services.
Fr. Ron Garry of St. John Catholic Church in Fort Pierre said their church sanctuary capacity is around 200 people in the pews and about another 90 in rooms with a video and audio connection. Garry expected that the earlier service on Christmas Eve would reach full capacity.
He anticipated that Christmas Eve’s 10 p.m. service might be around 125 people, and the 9 a.m. service on Christmas Day would likely reach capacity. The church plans to hold its usual Sunday mass as well.
“We likely will have attendance a third more this year,” Garry said.
Garry noted that the congregation’s members with compromised immune systems wear masks, but most others do not.
Pastor Matthew Spoden at Resurrection Lutheran Church plans to hold one service on Christmas Eve. The church made its preparations in advance and expected about 100 people, typical for their Christmas Eve service.
“Last year, we did two services to spread out numbers. This year, we are encouraging masks due to the increased number of COVID cases but not requiring them. A majority of our people have come back to worship on a regular or semi-regular basis,” Spoden said, adding that everyone is always welcome to join them.
Lead Pastor Jake Krahn at New Life Church is planning two Christmas Eve candlelight services — one at 3:30 p.m. and one at 5 p.m. — with each including lots of songs. It is also holding two Dec. 26 services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Usually, all of New Life’s services are also online. The church has been ready for its Christmas activities and services for a while now, having done much of its decorating in November.
The Community Bible Church, led by Chance Sumner, can comfortably hold around 350 people, not counting any additional chairs the church adds if needed. It also has a coffee room with TVs showing the service from in the sanctuary. It usually has around 350 people attending the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Sumner said he expects the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service to have a full house. Last year for the Community Bible Church, people spread out and its services were also online. The church still typically streams its services online.
The First Congregational United Church of Christ, led by Pastor Emily Munger, can hold about 200 people, plus possibly adding chairs in the far back underneath the balcony. Last year, for spacing due to COVID-19 precautions, it had two Christmas Eve services. This year, First Congregational will have one Christmas Eve service.
“We always have masks available. Certain families are wearing masks. The majority of the people in the congregation are not,” Munger said. “We have moved to having people come up in-person for communion, though we use tongs to give out the bread.”
She added that they are considering going back to passing the plate after setting the plate on a stand at the back of the pews.
“After the adaptations and real caution that we needed last year before the vaccinations, I am thrilled to have us gathered into one service this year,” Munger said. “Many of my congregants tell me Christmas Eve is their favorite service of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.