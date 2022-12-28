While the last two snowstorms have passed and warmer temperatures have moved in, crews are still busy with snow removal operations as cities turn to clean-up and preparation work.
The City of Pierre has an 18- to 20-person crew with the city’s street department, but staff from other departments also pitched in to help with snow removal operations, including parks that helped plow sidewalks. City communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp estimated the city’s staff logged about 1,500 hours for December, with the majority during the storms from the last couple of weeks.
Following the Dec. 13-16 storm, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Pierre received 16.5 inches of snow. The Weather Service didn’t have a final tally for Fort Pierre due to high winds but reported 13 inches on Dec. 15.
Fort Pierre public works director Rick Hahn said the city didn’t have a final snowfall amount, adding it was hard to gauge with some areas bare and others having drifts as high as 10 feet.
On Wednesday, Hahn said Fort Pierre’s snow removal operations continued as crews worked to widen streets, clear intersection piles and remove built-up drifts. He said the city doesn’t have an estimate on how many hours crews spent in the process, but he found they would be higher than normal.
“We’re looking at putting in a tremendous amount of overtime during the storm to try and keep all the streets clear, or at least the emergency routes clear,” Hahn said. “Some even stayed overnight on an emergency basis to clear streets for an ambulance and emergency services to get them where they needed to go.”
In Fort Pierre, Hahn said crews had to contend with fuel shortages toward the storm’s end.
“All of our local stations were out of fuel, so we had to go to Pierre gas stations and fill up our equipment, fill up our tanks,” he said.
Hahn found the biggest issue was a few breakdowns due to equipment failures and damage. He said it was typical issues that the storm’s excessive amounts of snowfall compounded.
In Pierre, Street Superintendent Nick Hericks found the recent storm was hard on equipment due to the extreme cold, like keeping brake air lines thawed.
Pierre also had to contend with diesel shortages going into the storm.
“There was a shortage on No. 1 diesel going into the storm,” Hericks said. “So, DOT was taking what they could get and running No. 2 fuel until No. 1 was available. So, there was some gelling issues on our side, city side, I know.”
Hericks added that getting personnel to work was also an issue due to the storm’s severity.
Pierre Construction and Operations Manager Jeff Runyan said the city’s crews continue snow removal operations around town, clearing streets and piles they haul to dump sites.
“We have issues where the plows couldn’t get the snow far enough off the road, and now mail service has been impacted because mail carriers can’t get to the mailboxes,” he said. “And people are having issues parking on streets. So, we’re having to go in there and pull that snow away from the curb, take a snowblower and blow it into a truck, and then we haul it off. We’ve been at that ever since the snow stopped.”
Runyan wants residents to remain patient as the city’s crews make their way around town, clearing more snow from areas.
“We’re spending about 14 hours a day, 12 hours a day, loading that snow out trying to clean the residential areas as quickly as possible,” he said. “They may not see us all over town, but we’ve got crews working in specific areas, getting a lot of work done and logging a lot of hours. And they’ll make it to their neighborhood soon, but we just ask them to be patient.”
Runyan said part of the urgency to complete the latest round of removal is to make room for any new snowfall that might make its way to the area.
“That’s a preparation for what we’re doing now, just in case we get any more snow,” he said.
National Weather Service Aberdeen Meteorologist Katherine King said there is potential for another storm, but too many unknowns exist to provide any details.
She said the current storm the Weather Service is looking at is a Colorado low and typically shows up in late January or spring, not December. King added the storm also differs from the last round of storms in that the Weather Service’s models agreed, providing greater forecasting confidence. That’s not the case with the Colorado low.
“Since it’s still five, six days out, we really can’t pin down if it’s going to hit the state at all, what cities are going to be affected,” she said. “Our models are not in agreement at this point. We can give you what we think is going to happen right now, but that’s going to change.”
King said the Weather Service could better understand the storm on Thursday or Friday.
Until then, Pierre and Fort Pierre crews continue to deal with the snow still on the ground as they haul it to dump sites.
Hahn found that Fort Pierre’s crews did well, keeping the streets open and safe for residents.
“I believe they did an excellent job — got right back to it again when the weather cleared and cleared all the streets,” he said. “Go to that extreme and work that hard to keep the emergency routes open — I’m very impressed.”
Runyan found he was also impressed with Pierre’s crews during and after the storm.
“They put a lot of hours in and were very safe, very efficient,” he said. “And we think they did the public a lot of good.”
