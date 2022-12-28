Snowblower
Pierre crews use a snowblower to remove snow from a residential area near Third Street and Central Avenue on Wednesday.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

While the last two snowstorms have passed and warmer temperatures have moved in, crews are still busy with snow removal operations as cities turn to clean-up and preparation work.

The City of Pierre has an 18- to 20-person crew with the city’s street department, but staff from other departments also pitched in to help with snow removal operations, including parks that helped plow sidewalks. City communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp estimated the city’s staff logged about 1,500 hours for December, with the majority during the storms from the last couple of weeks.

Trucks
A tractor pulls snow away from the curb on Third Street where a snowblower lines up to move it into a hauler that will dump it at one of Pierre's dump sites on Wednesday.
Dump site
The City of Pierre's main snow dump site at Harrison and Sully avenues had rows of snow piles built up as haulers dump snow removed from areas around the city.
Trucks
Pierre crews work to clear snow off Third Street on Wednesday as haulers lined up to collect snow a tractor pulled from the curb and a snowblower shoots it into the bed.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

