As the first potential winter storm of the season looms, city officials and the National Weather Service advise residents to be aware and prepare.
Aberdeen Weather Service Meteorologist Kari Fleegel said the Pierre area had a 30-50 percent chance for 6 inches or more of snow between Thursday and Friday.
“As you go north of Pierre, the chances increase significantly, especially toward Mobridge and into North Dakota,” she said. “Pierre is right on the border of maybe getting some precipitation Tuesday evening — Tuesday night. But most of that should be to your east — well east of the Missouri River.”
Aside from the potential precipitation on Tuesday night, Fleegel said Wednesday’s forecast high of around 40 degrees should make for rain during the day and into the night, then mixing for freezing rain or sleet.
“And finally changing over to snow, more than likely, by daybreak on Thursday,” she said. “So, Thursday also brings us some stronger winds, too. So, blowing snow is a possibility as winds increase out of the north on Thursday. And then winds increase even further Thursday night.”
The Weather Service expects winds to potentially reach 40- to 50-mph gusts on Thursday night and into Friday morning.
“So, snow added with the strong winds is going to cause significant reductions in visibilities,” Fleegel said.
While the weather might be more severe north of Pierre, drivers headed to Vermillion this weekend for the state football championship games should still use caution on the highways. T.F. Riggs High School plays in Vermillion for the 11AA championship on Saturday.
“For Thursday, they might be getting into some mixed precipitation for their drive to Vermillion,” Fleegel said. “But the further south and east you go, the less chance of snow.”
Whether driving to Vermillion or staying in central South Dakota, Fleegel said now is the time to ensure emergency winter kits are up-to-date and ready for use.
Fleegel said the storm originating in Colorado east of the Rocky Mountains moved northeast, with moisture and winds wrapping around it.
She said this upcoming storm isn’t completely out of the ordinary for the time of year. She added this also likely marks the end of warm temperatures going forward.
“It’s going to stay cold,” Fleegel said. “In fact, we have highs in the 20s to — yeah, pretty much in the 20s for the Pierre area Friday through at least Monday. And even looking out farther out than that, it’s trending towards colder than average temperatures for the next several days.”
In Pierre, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said they are getting the word out to residents to start clearing snow routes of vehicles and trailers. She said the city had received several different snowfall predictions and is prepping for any winter storm activity.
City Operations Manager Jeff Runyan said the city is ensuring its equipment is ready, and the staff knows what is happening.
“And just having communications with staff, you know, between emergency services and leadership, making sure our first snow event of the year we regroup and go over all those policies — make sure everyone is familiar with what is going on,” he said.
Bohnenkamp said residents should already have received the snow route notices with their utility bills and added it is available online.
The City of Pierre begins curb-to-curb plowing during snow alerts. The public can sign up to receive snow alerts at public.alertsense.com or find them on city social media and through local media alerts. The city reported snow alerts generally go out before 9 p.m., with operations beginning after midnight.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said preparations are ready, and its equipment is ready. She added that residents should remember that Fort Pierre does not issue an alert before plowing like the City of Pierre.
“We ask Fort Pierre residents not to wait for an announcement because there will not be one,” Hanson said. “When there is 2 inches of snow on the ground — and normally we wait until it stops — but if there’s 2 inches on the ground, just make sure your vehicles are moved off the snow routes.”
As for people who leave vehicles on the snow route, the city will still plow the route, leaving some residents with snow-covered doors.
“If that has happened to people, they will not appreciate having a big drift of snow plowed around their vehicle,” Hanson said. “So, it’s definitely a good idea to get it off the street.”
The City of Pierre will also plow a snow route if someone leaves a vehicle in the way, but they also will work with law enforcement to notify the owner.
“Last case scenario is the cars are towed around the corner or something like that,” Runyan said.
Any resulting fees would be the owner’s responsibility.
Bohnenkamp said there are a couple of hours between alerts and plowing operations, allowing people to move vehicles from the street.
In the meantime, Bohnenkamp and Runyan said the city is getting back into the winter process since a year has passed, and last winter didn’t bring much in the way of winter storms.
“And I think the events we did have were not very significant,” Runyan said. “So, if this one tracks true, I mean, it’ll probably be the largest storm we’ve had in three years, I’m guessing.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.