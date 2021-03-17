Cities are looking to craft ordinances for medical marijuana as the state moves toward opening sales.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said they are in the beginning stages of creating an ordinance but wants to be prepared when medical marijuana sales open.
"We knew we would have to as soon as the state decided to make its decisions on when it was going to be effective," she said. "We knew we would have to have ordinances for both the sale and the growing of marijuana. So, we are going to be relying a lot on the South Dakota Municipal League for their advice because they work with all the municipalities in the state."
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said the city began working on an ordinance before the last session began.
"We also are working with the South Dakota Municipal League to get their guidance on the marijuana issue," he said. "Now, keep in mind that there are two pieces to the marijuana issue" — the medical and recreational aspects approved by voters statewide.
Voters approved Initiated Measure 26 by 70 percent, which legalizes medical marijuana. Voters also approved Constitutional Amendment A by 54 percent, which allows recreational sales. And while the state is moving forward with the medical aspect, recreational sales face legal challenges, including opposition from Gov. Kristi Noem.
Starting fresh
On July 1, medical use becomes legal, but the state needs to establish regulations before dispensaries come on the scene, which could take until next year.
"If you follow session, there's Senate Bill 35 that was passed this year," Harding said. "What Senate Bill 35 does is it appropriates $4.2 million to the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Revenue to implement Initiated Measure 26, which is the medicinal part. And prepare to implement Amendment A, the recreational part."
But moving forward is new ground for jurisdictions around the state.
"It's new to the state," Harding said. "The legislators and the governor are working very hard to figure this whole thing out, too."
Pierre City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said there are several aspects an ordinance would need to address.
"I think some of the things we will be looking at and things to consider would be, of course, licensing, dispensaries, planning and zoning — where those are allowed — banking institutions. Things like that are kind of what we're looking for, and of course enforcement within the community."
Honeywell said the state determines many of these aspects, and then it trickles down to local jurisdictions.
Harding said there is also a concern about local taxation. He said municipalities would need to tax marijuana sales to help cover enforcement expenses carried out by local jurisdictions.
"Municipal budgets are tight as it is," he said. "And there's going to be additional concerns, not only for taxation and enforcement, but there are all the other social issues that other states have had to deal with. I think we will definitely need a taxation piece for the local governments."
Shifting attitudes
However people feel about whether marijuana should be legal, Hanson and Harding agree the statewide vote results show a shift in attitude.
Hanson said she knows people who use marijuana for medical reasons and understands the 70 percent approval results, but she is more surprised about the recreational vote results.
"It's so surprising because we are normally so conservative," she said.
Hanson said she is looking for a practical ordinance in Fort Pierre.
"We cannot make our ordinance any more stringent than state law," she said Tuesday. "And one of the council members mentioned last night, 'Can't we just ban it.' No, we can't. But we have to come up with something that's workable and something that's enforceable. You know, it's the will of the people, and whether we like the idea or not we have to work hard to deal with it."
